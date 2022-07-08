Twitter And 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Seritage Growth Properties SRG rose 35.7% to $8.25 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Thursday. Seritage Growth Properties filed its preliminary proxy materials with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. ISIG rose 33.1% to $10.78 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Thursday.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA rose 27.4% to $0.2689 in pre-market trading after gaining around 19% on Thursday. Allena Pharmaceuticals recently announced rescheduling of special meeting to approve reverse stock split.
- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. APRE rose 18.9% to $0.9511 in pre-market trading. Wedbush initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $3.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS rose 12.4% to $2.44 in pre-market trading. Clovis Oncology said on July 1, it had a Type A meeting with the FDA.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. AQMS rose 11.3% to $0.8575 in pre-market trading.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. AEZS rose 9.3% to $0.2278 in pre-market trading. Aeterna Zentaris announced further adjournment of shareholder meeting.
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MYMD rose 8.6% to $3.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Thursday.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. MDIA rose 8.1% to $3.07 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Thursday.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM rose 6.4% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Thursday.
Losers
- Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY fell 37.7% to $0.25 in pre-market trading. Enjoy Technology said that the company received a written notice from NASDAQ on delisting.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST fell 17.9% to $27.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary results for the second quarter. The company said it sees Q2 preliminary revenue of $228 million, versus earlier forecast of $295 million to $305 million. Net loss is seen in the range of $31 million to $27 million.
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB shares fell 9.2% to $1.08 in pre-market trading. American Rebel shares jumped 56% on Thursday after the company announced it has entered an agreement to acquire Champion Safe Company in a transaction valued at approximately $9.9 million.
- SCWorx Corp. WORX shares fell 8.6% to $0.72 in pre-market trading. SCWorx recently announced a common stock purchase agreement with an institutional investor for up to $5 million.
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. LIXT fell 8% to $0.69 in pre-market trading.
- Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV fell 7.9% to $6.79 in pre-market trading. Grove Collaborative shares jumped 84% on Thursday after the company announced retail expansion into Kohl's, Giant Eagle and Meijer.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc ACRX fell 6.5% to $0.33 in pre-market trading after jumping 36% on Thursday.
- Atlassian Corporation Plc TEAM fell 6.4% to $200.00 in pre-market trading.
- GameStop Corp. GME shares fell 6% to $126.97 in pre-market trading. GameStop fired its CFO, Mike Recupero and is also reportedly planning company-wide layoffs. The company also announced appointment of Diana Saadeh-Jajeh as CFO, effective immediately.
- Twitter, Inc. TWTR fell 4.2% to $37.16 in pre-market trading. Wedbush maintained Twitter with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $54 to $43.
- Prudential plc PUK fell 3.7% to $24.00 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 4% on Thursday.
