Twitter And 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers

Seritage Growth Properties SRG rose 35.7% to $8.25 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Thursday. Seritage Growth Properties filed its preliminary proxy materials with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Insignia Systems, Inc. ISIG rose 33.1% to $10.78 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Thursday.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA rose 27.4% to $0.2689 in pre-market trading after gaining around 19% on Thursday. Allena Pharmaceuticals recently announced rescheduling of special meeting to approve reverse stock split.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. APRE rose 18.9% to $0.9511 in pre-market trading. Wedbush initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $3.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS rose 12.4% to $2.44 in pre-market trading. Clovis Oncology said on July 1, it had a Type A meeting with the FDA.

Aqua Metals, Inc. AQMS rose 11.3% to $0.8575 in pre-market trading.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. AEZS rose 9.3% to $0.2278 in pre-market trading. Aeterna Zentaris announced further adjournment of shareholder meeting.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MYMD rose 8.6% to $3.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Thursday.

MediaCo Holding Inc. MDIA rose 8.1% to $3.07 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Thursday.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM rose 6.4% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Thursday.

Losers