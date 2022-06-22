40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

by

Gainers Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. OBCI shares jumped 116.6% to $12.82 after the company announced it will be acquired by OneWater Marine for $13.08 per share in cash.

Revlon, Inc. REV surged 47% to $8.91 on continued volatility following the company's recent bankruptcy filing. The stock has also been circulated as a short squeeze candidate.

JX Luxventure Limited LLL gained 39.2% to $2.0750. JX Luxventure announced a $5 million buyback and also signed a $30 million sales agreement.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. USWS rose 35.1% to $0.9711 after ProFrac Holding Corp. PFHC announced plans to acquire the company for $1.21 per share in an all-stock deal.

Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA gained 32.4% to $0.1804 after the company announced a new customer win of $136 million in total contract value.

Phoenix Motor Inc. PEV gained 31.6% to $4.50.

22nd Century Group, Inc. XXII surged 27.9% to $2.0850. The FDA has cleared Juul rivals to keep tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes on the market, according to Dow Jones.

Boxed, Inc. BOXD jumped 26% to $2.0300.

Quotient Limited QTNT rose 24.1% to $0.4636. Quotient said it expects to report reagent business generated product sales of $9.8m in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022. The company also sees FY22 revenue of $38.5 million.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. LYT surged 23.7% to $33.91.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. MDNA jumped 22.7% to $1.03 after reporting fiscal year 2022 results.

Worksport Ltd. WKSP jumped 20.7% to $2.2571 after the company launched storefronts on Amazon, eBay and Walmart Marketplace.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT gained 18.3% to $0.7337 on abnormally-high volume.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. SRNE gained 17.7% to $2.4485.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE shares gained 17% to $2.41. Wave Life Sciences recently announced pricing of $70.0 million underwritten offering.

Invitae Corporation NVTA jumped 15.8% to $2.62.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL gained 15.5% to $0.78. RedHill Biopharma was granted U.S. Patent #11,364,227 Sphingosine kinase 2 inhibitor for treating coronavirus infection.

Aclarion, Inc. ACON jumped 15.5% to $0.94.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. TCRX gained 15% to $3.2650.

Codex DNA, Inc. DNAY rose 14.3% to $2.4450 after declining 10% on Tuesday.

Epizyme, Inc. EPZM jumped 13.2% to $0.8995.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. DTIL shares rose 12.5% to $1.5650 as the company reported a $50 million offering of common stock and announced in vivo gene editing collaboration with Novartis to develop potentially curative treatment for disorders including sickle cell disease.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. FSTX jumped 11.7% to $4.00.

Talkspace, Inc. TALK gained 7% to $1.69.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated LZB rose 5% to $23.85 after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the first quarter. Losers Athira Pharma, Inc. ATHA shares tumbled 66.8% to $2.8038 after the company reported that the primary endpoint of change in biomarker ERP P300 latency was not statistically significant from its exploratory ACT-AD Phase 2 study of fosgonimeton.

Alexco Resource Corp. AXU dipped 34.8% to $0.5276.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT fell 32.4% to $1.96 after the company announced a $5 million registered direct offering.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ELMS dipped 17.9% to $0.2378.

Micro Focus International plc MFGP fell 16.6% to $3.5950.

ProFrac Holding Corp. PFHC declined 13.5% to $18.59. ProFrac Holding announced plans to acquire U.S. Well Services for $1.21 per share in an all-stock deal.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. KAVL dropped 13.1% to $1.7115. Kaival Brands recently reached an agreement with Phillip Morris for international electronic nicotine delivery system product distribution.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd GMVD fell 13% to $0.8350.

4D pharma plc LBPS declined 12.5% to $1.54.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX dropped 11% to $10.32.

Tellurian Inc. TELL declined 10.2% to $3.3050.

Borr Drilling Limited BORR shares fell 9.5% to $5.51 following a 10% surge on Tuesday.

IMV Inc. IMV fell 8.9% to $0.6598. IMV reported a $10 million drawdown from its existing long-term debt facility.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. CDEV fell 7% to $6.91.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. UAVS fell 6% to $0.7252. AgEagle Aerial Systems shares jumped 33% on Tuesday after the company announced the European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued a Design Verification Report (DVR) establishing that the eBee X meets Ground Risk Class M2 mitigation qualifications.

