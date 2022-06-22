Gainers

Codex DNA, Inc. DNAY rose 64.5% to $3.52 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Tuesday.

rose 64.5% to $3.52 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Tuesday. Quotient Limited QTNT rose 57.8% to $0.5896 in pre-market trading. Quotient said it expects to report reagent business generated product sales of $9.8m in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022. The company also sees FY22 revenue of $38.5 million.

rose 57.8% to $0.5896 in pre-market trading. Quotient said it expects to report reagent business generated product sales of $9.8m in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022. The company also sees FY22 revenue of $38.5 million. U.S. Well Services, Inc. USWS rose 37.7% to $0.9898 in pre-market trading after ProFrac Holding Corp. PFHC announced plans to acquire the company for $1.21 per share in an all-stock deal.

rose 37.7% to $0.9898 in pre-market trading after announced plans to acquire the company for $1.21 per share in an all-stock deal. Precision BioSciences, Inc. DTIL shares rose 33.8% to $1.86 in pre-market trading as the company reported a $50 million offering of common stock and announced in vivo gene editing collaboration with Novartis to develop potentially curative treatment for disorders including sickle cell disease.

shares rose 33.8% to $1.86 in pre-market trading as the company reported a $50 million offering of common stock and announced in vivo gene editing collaboration with Novartis to develop potentially curative treatment for disorders including sickle cell disease. Revlon, Inc. REV rose 26.9% to $7.69 in pre-market trading on continued volatility following the company's recent bankruptcy filing and approval of a $375 million loan. The stock has also been circulated as a short squeeze candidate.

rose 26.9% to $7.69 in pre-market trading on continued volatility following the company's recent bankruptcy filing and approval of a $375 million loan. The stock has also been circulated as a short squeeze candidate. Regis Corporation RGS rose 12.1% to $0.74 in pre-market trading. Regis recently announced a partnership with Zenoti.

rose 12.1% to $0.74 in pre-market trading. Regis recently announced a partnership with Zenoti. Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS shares rose 11% to $1.82 in pre-market trading after jumping 39% on Tuesday. Clovis Oncology, last week, announced a presentation detailing initial Phase 1 data from Phase 1/2 LuMIERE clinical study of FAP-2286 labeled with lutetium-177 (177Lu-FAP-2286).

shares rose 11% to $1.82 in pre-market trading after jumping 39% on Tuesday. Clovis Oncology, last week, announced a presentation detailing initial Phase 1 data from Phase 1/2 LuMIERE clinical study of FAP-2286 labeled with lutetium-177 (177Lu-FAP-2286). La-Z-Boy Incorporated LZB rose 7.7% to $24.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the first quarter.

rose 7.7% to $24.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the first quarter. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA rose 6.3% to $4.37 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Tuesday. Comera Life Sciences was recently granted a US patent titled 'Excipient compounds for protein processing.'

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers