21 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Athersys, Inc. ATHX rose 48.5% to $0.4755 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 12% on Thursday.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ELMS rose 31.2% to $0.3701 in pre-market trading after jumping 100% on Thursday.

Blackboxstocks Inc BLBX rose 27.7% to $1.66 in pre-market trading. Blackboxstocks reports in Form4 Filing that Director Ray Balestri bought 71,366 shares at an average price of $1.22 per share.

Revlon, Inc. REV rose 20% to $2.34 in pre-market trading after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

ObsEva SA OBSV shares rose 13.1% to $2.07 in pre-market trading after the company said the European Commission granted marketing authorization for Yselty® (linzagolix), an oral GnRH antagonist, for the treatment of uterine fibroids.

Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA rose 12.3% to $0.16 in pre-market trading. Exela Technologies recently named Lakshmi Narayanan Chandramohan to President, Bills and Payments.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. GREE rose 11.2% to $3.47 in pre-market trading.

Akanda Corp. AKAN rose 8.9% to $1.34 in pre-market trading after jumping over 32% on Thursday.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB CALT rose 8.8% to $17.32 in pre-market trading.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. BLDP shares rose 8.4% to $6.33 in pre-market trading after declining more than 6% on Thursday.

BARK, Inc. BARK shares rose 6.7% to $1.43 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Thursday.

Arrival ARVL rose 6.1% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after dropping 9% on Thursday.

Losers