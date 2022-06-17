21 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Athersys, Inc. ATHX rose 48.5% to $0.4755 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 12% on Thursday.
- Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ELMS rose 31.2% to $0.3701 in pre-market trading after jumping 100% on Thursday.
- Blackboxstocks Inc BLBX rose 27.7% to $1.66 in pre-market trading. Blackboxstocks reports in Form4 Filing that Director Ray Balestri bought 71,366 shares at an average price of $1.22 per share.
- Revlon, Inc. REV rose 20% to $2.34 in pre-market trading after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- ObsEva SA OBSV shares rose 13.1% to $2.07 in pre-market trading after the company said the European Commission granted marketing authorization for Yselty® (linzagolix), an oral GnRH antagonist, for the treatment of uterine fibroids.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA rose 12.3% to $0.16 in pre-market trading. Exela Technologies recently named Lakshmi Narayanan Chandramohan to President, Bills and Payments.
- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. GREE rose 11.2% to $3.47 in pre-market trading.
- Akanda Corp. AKAN rose 8.9% to $1.34 in pre-market trading after jumping over 32% on Thursday.
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB CALT rose 8.8% to $17.32 in pre-market trading.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. BLDP shares rose 8.4% to $6.33 in pre-market trading after declining more than 6% on Thursday.
- BARK, Inc. BARK shares rose 6.7% to $1.43 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Thursday.
- Arrival ARVL rose 6.1% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after dropping 9% on Thursday.
Losers
- Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN shares fell 34.8% to $2.18 in pre-market trading as the company said it has terminated dipraglurant Phase 2b/3 study in patients with dyskinesia associated with Parkinson’s Disease due to slow recruitment rate.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT fell 24.5% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after dipping 15% on Thursday.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM fell 12.5% to $3.41 in pre-market trading. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for IMCIVREE® (setmelanotide), a melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) agonist, for patients with Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS).
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR fell 11% to $0.5503 in pre-market trading. Acorda Therapeutics shares jumped around 55% on Thursday after the company announced Esteve Pharmaceuticals GmbH launched INBRIJA in Germany.
- Tantech Holdings Ltd TANH shares fell 10.5% to $0.2416 in pre-market trading.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. AEZS shares fell 8% to $0.1610 in pre-market trading. Aeterna Zentaris recently achieved proof-of-concept for the treatment of NMOSD with AIM biologicals program.
- SeaChange International, Inc. SEAC fell 7.4% to $0.5648 in pre-market trading. SeaChange and Triller, recently announced they mutually agreed to terminate their proposed merger.
- Vivakor, Inc. VIVK fell 7.1% to $2.31 in pre-market trading. Vivakor shares jumped 40% on Thursday after the company announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Silver Fuels Delhi and White Claw Colorado City.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. AQMS shares fell 5.6% to $1.01 in pre-market trading after jumping 16% on Thursday.
