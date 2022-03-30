 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2022 12:42pm   Comments
Share:
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

 

 

On Wednesday, 29 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX).
  • Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 40.67% to reach its new 52-week low.
  • Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) shares bounced back the most, actually rising 0.0% after hiting a new 52-week low.

On Wednesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

  • Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) shares set a new 52-week low of $29.01. The stock traded down 4.94%.
  • Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBCV) stock set a new 52-week low of $38.00 on Wednesday, moving down 3.75%.
  • Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.42 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.49%.
  • Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH) shares moved down 1.03% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.80, drifting down 1.03%.
  • Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) stock hit a yearly low of $6.62. The stock was down 2.35% for the day.
  • Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.66. The stock traded down 9.33%.
  • Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.47 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.71%.
  • Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.30 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • DWS Municipal IT (NYSE:KTF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.01 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.96%.
  • Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.27 and moving down 0.84%.
  • Airspan Networks Hldgs (AMEX:MIMO) stock drifted down 1.95% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.83.
  • UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.31 and moving down 29.79%.
  • Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) stock hit a yearly low of $4.10. The stock was down 5.48% for the day.
  • Galiano Gold (AMEX:GAU) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.52 and moving down 4.57%.
  • Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) stock hit a yearly low of $9.65. The stock was down 5.5% for the day.
  • Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.91. Shares traded up 0.84%.
  • Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.07% for the day.
  • Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.10. Shares traded down 0.45%.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.24. The stock traded down 9.46%.
  • Coffee Holding Co (NASDAQ:JVA) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.40. The stock traded down 1.1%.
  • Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) shares set a new yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was down 40.67% on the session.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) stock hit $1.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.94%.
  • Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.32 and moving down 10.0%.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.

 

Related Articles (ABOS + ACLX)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Earnings Scheduled For March 28, 2022
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
BofA Initiates Arcellx With Buy On Its Novel Therapy Approach
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-ftwNews Options Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com