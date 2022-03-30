Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 29 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) .

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 40.67% to reach its new 52-week low.

Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) shares bounced back the most, actually rising 0.0% after hiting a new 52-week low.

On Wednesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) shares set a new 52-week low of $29.01. The stock traded down 4.94%.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBCV) stock set a new 52-week low of $38.00 on Wednesday, moving down 3.75%.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.42 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.49%.

Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH) shares moved down 1.03% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.80, drifting down 1.03%.

Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) stock hit a yearly low of $6.62. The stock was down 2.35% for the day.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.66. The stock traded down 9.33%.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.47 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.71%.

Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.30 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

DWS Municipal IT (NYSE:KTF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.01 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.96%.

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.27 and moving down 0.84%.

Airspan Networks Hldgs (AMEX:MIMO) stock drifted down 1.95% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.83.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.31 and moving down 29.79%.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) stock hit a yearly low of $4.10. The stock was down 5.48% for the day.

Galiano Gold (AMEX:GAU) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.52 and moving down 4.57%.

Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) stock hit a yearly low of $9.65. The stock was down 5.5% for the day.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.91. Shares traded up 0.84%.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.07% for the day.

Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.10. Shares traded down 0.45%.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.24. The stock traded down 9.46%.

Coffee Holding Co (NASDAQ:JVA) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.40. The stock traded down 1.1%.

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) shares set a new yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was down 40.67% on the session.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) stock hit $1.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.94%.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.32 and moving down 10.0%.

