Okta's Latest Revelations: The Lapsus$ Hack Affected 366 Customers
- Digital authentication firm Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) Chief Security Officer David Bradbury admitted maximum potential impact to 366 customers by the Lapsus$ breach.
- An outside contractor, Sitel Group, accessed the data.
- Okta first became aware of the breach in January. However, Sitel received a forensic report about the incident on March 10 and shared a summary of the findings with Okta a week later, to Bradbury's disappointment.
- The number represented a worst-case scenario lest the hackers got constrained in their range of possible actions.
- Bradbury added that the intruders would not have been able to download customer databases or access Okta's source code.
- Price Action: OKTA shares traded lower by 6.71% at $155.26 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
