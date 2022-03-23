 Skip to main content

Okta's Latest Revelations: The Lapsus$ Hack Affected 366 Customers
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 7:09am   Comments
Okta's Latest Revelations: The Lapsus$ Hack Affected 366 Customers
  • Digital authentication firm Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) Chief Security Officer David Bradbury admitted maximum potential impact to 366 customers by the Lapsus$ breach.
  • An outside contractor, Sitel Group, accessed the data.
  • Okta first became aware of the breach in January. However, Sitel received a forensic report about the incident on March 10 and shared a summary of the findings with Okta a week later, to Bradbury's disappointment.
  • Also Read: Why Are Okta Shares Trading Lower TodayRead How Okta's Client, Analysts View Recent Alleged Hack
  • The number represented a worst-case scenario lest the hackers got constrained in their range of possible actions.
  • Bradbury added that the intruders would not have been able to download customer databases or access Okta's source code.
  • Check out our premarket coverage here
  • Price Action: OKTA shares traded lower by 6.71% at $155.26 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Movers Tech Trading Ideas

