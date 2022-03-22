 Skip to main content

Why Are Okta Shares Trading Lower Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 5:50am   Comments
  • Authentication services company Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) investigated a digital hack, Reuters reports.
  • The ransom-seeking hackers known as LAPSUS$ had posted screenshots on their Telegram channel, claiming them as Okta's internal company environment.
  • Thousands of other companies rely on Okta to manage access to their networks and applications.
  • LAPSUS$ also claimed to have leaked the source code for Bing, Cortana, and other projects from Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) internal Azure DevOps server, Bleeping Computer reports.
  • The projects appear to be for web-based infrastructure, websites, or mobile apps, released with no source code for Microsoft desktop software, including Windows, Windows Server, and Microsoft Office.
  • LAPSUS$ said it contained 90% of the source code for Bing and 45% of the code for Bing Maps and Cortana. Their uncompressed archive had 37GB of source code allegedly belonging to Microsoft.
  • LAPSUS$ has disclosed numerous cyberattacks against large companies, with confirmed attacks against NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF), Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VOD), Ubisoft Entertainment (OTC: UBSFY), and MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI).
  • Price Action: OKTA shares traded lower by 9.10% at $154.00 in pre-market on the last check Tuesday.

