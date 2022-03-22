 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Read How Okta's Client, Analysts View Recent Alleged Hack
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 1:28pm   Comments
Share:
Read How Okta's Client, Analysts View Recent Alleged Hack
  • Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares lost steam after hacking group Lapus$ posted screenshots on messaging service Telegram of the group's access to Okta's admin and other systems. 
  • Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) CEO Matthew Prince disclosed resetting the @okta credentials of any employees who had changed their passwords in the last four months.
  • Prince also admitted no evidence of any compromise to Cloudflare, which had multiple layers of security beyond Okta.
  • Raymond James saw no evidence of ongoing malicious activity at Okta.
  • Truist analyst Joel Fishbein downgraded Okta to Hold from Buy with a price target of $170, down from $270 (fir-priced). 
  • While Okta saw no evidence of ongoing malicious activity beyond the activity detected in January, he lacked visibility on the extent of the breach and potential damage to customers.
  • Fishbein moved to the sidelines with a Hold pending clarity. The damage to the Okta brand, which was one of the industry's strongest defense names, was concerning, he said.
  • Price Action: OKTA shares traded lower by 3.97% at $162.69 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for OKTA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022MizuhoUpgradesNeutralBuy
Mar 2022GuggenheimMaintainsBuy
Mar 2022NeedhamMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for OKTA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OKTA)

Did The Hacker Group Lapsus$ Penetrate Okta's Systems? What You Need To Know
Why Okta Shares Are Tumbling Today
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Why Are Okta Shares Trading Lower Today
Where Okta Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com