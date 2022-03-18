Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's session, 24 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance In Today's 52-Week Lows:

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Coffee Holding Co (NASDAQ:JVA) .

. Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) 's stock came under the most pressure, trading down 23.19% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock came under the most pressure, trading down 23.19% to reach a new 52-week low. Blue Ridge Bankshares (AMEX:BRBS)'s stock made the biggest bounce back, actually moving up 0.13% shortly after hitting a new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows on Friday:

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) shares hit a yearly low of $16.18. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $16.18. The stock was down 1.1% on the session. Allego (NYSE:ALLG) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.42 on Friday, moving down 12.83%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.42 on Friday, moving down 12.83%. Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.90 on Friday morning, moving up 2.27%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.90 on Friday morning, moving up 2.27%. Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) shares hit a yearly low of $4.15. The stock was down 8.03% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.15. The stock was down 8.03% on the session. SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.50 on Friday, moving down 6.54%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.50 on Friday, moving down 6.54%. Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) shares set a new yearly low of $2.46 this morning. The stock was down 2.15% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.46 this morning. The stock was down 2.15% on the session. Perella Weinberg (NASDAQ:PWP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.03. Shares traded up 0.54%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.03. Shares traded up 0.54%. Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.71 and moving down 23.19%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.71 and moving down 23.19%. RiverNorth/DoubleLine (NYSE:OPP) stock hit $12.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.8%.

stock hit $12.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.8%. Airspan Networks Hldgs (AMEX:MIMO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.97. Shares traded up 0.99%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.97. Shares traded up 0.99%. Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) shares were down 7.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.30.

shares were down 7.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.30. Meihua International (NASDAQ:MHUA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $6.20 and moving up 4.77%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $6.20 and moving up 4.77%. Zevia (NYSE:ZVIA) stock drifted up 0.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.03.

stock drifted up 0.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.03. Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) shares fell to $2.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.9%.

shares fell to $2.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.9%. Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) shares set a new yearly low of $6.32 this morning. The stock was up 1.24% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.32 this morning. The stock was up 1.24% on the session. Hill International (NYSE:HIL) shares were down 2.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.71.

shares were down 2.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.71. Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) stock hit $1.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 6.59%.

stock hit $1.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 6.59%. Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) stock hit $9.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.58%.

stock hit $9.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.58%. Luby's (NYSE:LUB) stock drifted down 17.62% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.25.

stock drifted down 17.62% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.25. NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.66. The stock traded up 1.08%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.66. The stock traded up 1.08%. Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) stock drifted down 3.59% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.89.

stock drifted down 3.59% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.89. Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) shares were down 3.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.94.

shares were down 3.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.94. Coffee Holding Co (NASDAQ:JVA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.59. The stock was down 7.36% on the session.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.