Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
During Friday's session, 24 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Areas of Significance In Today's 52-Week Lows:
- TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Coffee Holding Co (NASDAQ:JVA).
- Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)'s stock came under the most pressure, trading down 23.19% to reach a new 52-week low.
- Blue Ridge Bankshares (AMEX:BRBS)'s stock made the biggest bounce back, actually moving up 0.13% shortly after hitting a new 52-week low.
Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows on Friday:
- TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) shares hit a yearly low of $16.18. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.
- Allego (NYSE:ALLG) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.42 on Friday, moving down 12.83%.
- Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.90 on Friday morning, moving up 2.27%.
- Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) shares hit a yearly low of $4.15. The stock was down 8.03% on the session.
- SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.50 on Friday, moving down 6.54%.
- Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) shares set a new yearly low of $2.46 this morning. The stock was down 2.15% on the session.
- Perella Weinberg (NASDAQ:PWP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.03. Shares traded up 0.54%.
- Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.71 and moving down 23.19%.
- RiverNorth/DoubleLine (NYSE:OPP) stock hit $12.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.8%.
- Airspan Networks Hldgs (AMEX:MIMO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.97. Shares traded up 0.99%.
- Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) shares were down 7.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.30.
- Meihua International (NASDAQ:MHUA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $6.20 and moving up 4.77%.
- Zevia (NYSE:ZVIA) stock drifted up 0.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.03.
- Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) shares fell to $2.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.9%.
- Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) shares set a new yearly low of $6.32 this morning. The stock was up 1.24% on the session.
- Hill International (NYSE:HIL) shares were down 2.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.71.
- Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) stock hit $1.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 6.59%.
- Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) stock hit $9.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.58%.
- Luby's (NYSE:LUB) stock drifted down 17.62% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.25.
- NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.66. The stock traded up 1.08%.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) stock drifted down 3.59% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.89.
- Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) shares were down 3.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.94.
- Coffee Holding Co (NASDAQ:JVA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.59. The stock was down 7.36% on the session.
