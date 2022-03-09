 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Read How Analysts View Google's Readiness To Acquire Mandiant
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 10:41am   Comments
Share:
Read How Analysts View Google's Readiness To Acquire Mandiant

Analysts noted that Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google announced an all-cash acquisition for cyber security vendor Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ: MNDT) for $23 per share, valued at $5.4 billion. 

This deal is all about Mandiant being further integrated into Google Cloud with more cyber threats facing enterprises/governments on the transformational shift to cloud and Mandiant establishing itself as "the Navy Seals of cyber security" over the last decade, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives contended. 

Ives believes this deal will have a significant ripple impact across the cyber security space. It will pressure cloud stalwarts Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) into M&A and further bulk up its cloud platforms. The analyst thinks cyber names such as Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS), Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TENB), CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR), Qualys Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS), Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ: RPD), SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE: SAIL), and Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING) standout as potential M&A candidates in cyber security given these vendors laser focus on protecting next-generation cloud workloads from cyberattacks.

Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion thinks the deal makes strategic sense given Google's move further into the Enterprise. The Mandiant acquisition should complement Google Cloud Platform's current security offerings, including BeyondCorp Enterprise and VirusTotal.

Champion reiterated his Overweight rating and $3,475 price target (37.4% upside) on Alphabet shares.

Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 3.39% at $2,631.89 in the market on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for GOOG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022JefferiesMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for GOOG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

This Foreboding Sign Looms Over Alphabet's Chart
Investors Appear To Be Ditching Safe Havens For Riskier Assets On Wednesday
Microsoft CFO Stressed On The Importance Of Windows: CNBC
Twitter Appoints This Silicon Valley Prodigy To Compete With TikTok
Analysts Change Economic Projections To Account For Rising Commodity Prices
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With GOOGL
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Price Target Reiteration Small Cap Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PRCTB of A SecuritiesMaintains42.0
AXTAJefferiesMaintains26.0
FNAB of A SecuritiesMaintains25.0
LBTYAB of A SecuritiesMaintains52.5
SHWJefferiesMaintains275.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com