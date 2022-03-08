 Skip to main content

Google To Snap This Cyber Security Firm At 57% Premium
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 8:10am   Comments
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google agreed to acquire Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT) for $23 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at ~$5.4 billion.
  • Mandiant's more than 600 consultants currently respond to thousands of security breaches each year.
  • The offer price represents a 57% premium to the 10-day trailing volume-weighted average price as of February 7, the last trading day before market speculation regarding a potential sale of the company. 
  • Related Content: Mandiant Shares Rip Higher After Reports Of Google's Interest: What Investors Need To Know
  • Mandiant will join Google Cloud. Thomas Kurian, the CEO of Google Cloud, said, "This is an opportunity to deliver an end-to-end security operations suite and extend one of the best consulting organizations in the world. Together we can make a profound impact in securing the cloud, accelerating the adoption of cloud computing, and ultimately make the world safer."
  • Price Action: MNDT shares traded lower by 3.42% at $21.72 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

