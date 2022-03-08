Google To Snap This Cyber Security Firm At 57% Premium
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google agreed to acquire Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT) for $23 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at ~$5.4 billion.
- Mandiant's more than 600 consultants currently respond to thousands of security breaches each year.
- The offer price represents a 57% premium to the 10-day trailing volume-weighted average price as of February 7, the last trading day before market speculation regarding a potential sale of the company.
- Mandiant will join Google Cloud. Thomas Kurian, the CEO of Google Cloud, said, "This is an opportunity to deliver an end-to-end security operations suite and extend one of the best consulting organizations in the world. Together we can make a profound impact in securing the cloud, accelerating the adoption of cloud computing, and ultimately make the world safer."
- Price Action: MNDT shares traded lower by 3.42% at $21.72 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
