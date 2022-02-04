Why Alibaba And Tesla Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Are Shooting Up In Hong Kong Today

Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies surged in Hong Kong on Friday as the market resumed trading after the Lunar New Year holidays.

Stock Movement (+/-) Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) +12.4% Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) +9.7% Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) +5.0% Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) +4.8% JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) +1.1% Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC: TCEHY) +0.8%

Why Is It Moving? The Hang Seng Index was up almost 2.6% at the time of writing, with the market playing catch-up with the earlier gains in other global markets.

Optimism that the tech sell-off in the U.S. is easing also boosted sentiment as U.S. stock futures rose following upbeat quarterly results from Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) and Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP).

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival Xpeng outperformed the delivery numbers of peers Li Auto and Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) in January, even though all the three Chinese EV makers reported a sequential volume decline ahead of the slow-sales season before the Lunar New Year.

JD.Com CEO Richard Liu is donating company shares worth about $2.3 billion to charity. The move comes amid China’s regulatory crackdown on the tech sector and is part of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” vision.

