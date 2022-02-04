 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Alibaba And Tesla Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Are Shooting Up In Hong Kong Today

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2022 12:27am   Comments
Share:
Why Alibaba And Tesla Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Are Shooting Up In Hong Kong Today

Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies surged in Hong Kong on Friday as the market resumed trading after the Lunar New Year holidays.

Stock Movement (+/-)
Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) +12.4%
Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) +9.7%
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) +5.0%
Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) +4.8%
JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) +1.1%
Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC: TCEHY) +0.8%

Why Is It Moving? The Hang Seng Index was up almost 2.6% at the time of writing, with the market playing catch-up with the earlier gains in other global markets.

Optimism that the tech sell-off in the U.S. is easing also boosted sentiment as U.S. stock futures rose following upbeat quarterly results from Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) and Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP).

See Also: How To Buy Xpeng Motors (XPEV) Stock

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival Xpeng outperformed the delivery numbers of peers Li Auto and Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) in January, even though all the three Chinese EV makers reported a sequential volume decline ahead of the slow-sales season before the Lunar New Year.

JD.Com CEO Richard Liu is donating company shares worth about $2.3 billion to charity. The move comes amid China’s regulatory crackdown on the tech sector and is part of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” vision.

Shares of Chinese companies, including electric vehicle maker Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO), closed lower in U.S. trading on Thursday after the major averages in the U.S. ended sharply lower.

Read Next: Tesla Fans Buy Times Square Billboard Promoting Tweet From Elon Musk: Will President Biden Notice?

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Why Are JD.com Shares Trading Lower Today?
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Where Alibaba Group Holding Stands With Analysts
Another Analyst Cuts Price Target On Alibaba
Why Alibaba And Other Tech Stocks Are Rising In Hong Kong Today Despite Weak China Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Big Tech Stocks Chinese stocks EV StocksNews Global Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com