Why Are JD.com Shares Trading Lower Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2022 12:41pm   Comments
JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) CEO Richard Liu looks to donate 62.4 million shares to a third-party charitable organization. The donation is worth $2.34 billion based on JD.com's Tuesday closing price of $75.08.

  • The Chinese tech sector is amid a massive crackdown over antitrust concerns.
  • Related Content: How Tencent Aims To Dodge China's Tech Crackdown
  • Liu founded JD in 2004 as an online sales platform for electronics. The company has grown into an e-commerce titan with more than $100 billion in annual revenue. 
  • Previously Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) committed 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) over five years to Chinese President Xi Jinping's "common prosperity" vision.
  • Price Action: JD shares traded lower by 3% at $72.82 on the last check Wednesday.

