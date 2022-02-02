Why Are JD.com Shares Trading Lower Today?
JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) CEO Richard Liu looks to donate 62.4 million shares to a third-party charitable organization. The donation is worth $2.34 billion based on JD.com's Tuesday closing price of $75.08.
- The Chinese tech sector is amid a massive crackdown over antitrust concerns.
- Related Content: How Tencent Aims To Dodge China's Tech Crackdown
- Liu founded JD in 2004 as an online sales platform for electronics. The company has grown into an e-commerce titan with more than $100 billion in annual revenue.
- Previously Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) committed 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) over five years to Chinese President Xi Jinping's "common prosperity" vision.
- Price Action: JD shares traded lower by 3% at $72.82 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Movers Tech Trading Ideas