32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2022 12:01pm   Comments
32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: FGI) shares jumped 42.4% to $5.37 after surging 19% on Friday. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $6 per share.
  • Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) gained 30% to $21.18 after jumping 175% on Friday. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $10 per share.
  • Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSET) shares climbed 28% to $17.90 after reporting Q4 results. J.B. Hunt agreed to acquire Zenith Freight Lines from Bassett for $87 million.
  • Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) gained 22.5% to $2.82 after the company announced it signed an exclusive summary distribution agreement with Glo-Med Networks for distribution across 6 states in the United States.
  • Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) gained 20% to $3.80.
  • Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) jumped 20% to $2.9450.
  • Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) gained 19.9% to $3.3950.
  • Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) surged 17% to $5.91 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and announced five new Wi-Fi design wins.
  • Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) rose 16.9% to $3.6950.
  • Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GTH) gained 16.4% to $4.11. Genetron Health, earlier during the month, reiterated its FY21 revenue guidance.
  • TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) surged 16.3% to $15.55.
  • Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) jumped 14.8% to $10.73.
  • Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) gained 14.5% to $5.03.
  • Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) jumped 14% to $3.3050.
  • Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) gained 13.3% to $3.59.
  • Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) surged 12.5% to $3.31.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares rose 11.6% to $92.58. Novavax shares gained around 14% on Friday after the company announced a supply agreement to provide an initial 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Israel.
  • NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) gained 11.5% to $23.33.
  • Cian PLC (NYSE: CIAN) rose 10.5% to $7.74 after jumping around 10% on Friday. Cian recently entered into an agreement for acquisition of SmartDeal.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) rose 9.6% to $0.6900 after jumping 15% on Friday. Exela Technologies recently announced a share buyback of up to 100 million shares of common stock at $1 per share through an exchange offer of new notes.
  • Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) rose 9.1% to $0.9960.
  • WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) shares gained 8.8% to $3.5360. WISeKey reported full year 2021 preliminary results with revenue of $22.2 million.
  • Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) rose 7% to $2.91.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) shares rose 6.4% to $0.7766 after dropping around 4% on Friday.

Losers

  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) shares dipped 52.3% to $1.0401 after the company reported pricing of upsized $12 million underwritten public offering.
  • Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) shares fell 32.6% to $0.1926. ErosSTX reported a reverse stock split.
  • AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) fell 15.7% to $2.8650. AppHarvest reported preliminary FY21 net sales and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA at the higher end of guidance.
  • NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) fell 10.8% to $2.78. NRx Pharmaceuticals reported $25 million private placement priced at a premium to market under Nasdaq rules.
  • Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) dropped 10.5% to $23.33.
  • Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ: MCMJ) dipped 10% to $6.45.
  • Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: WLMS) fell 9.7% to $1.8950. Williams Industrial Services Group recently issued FY22 guidance with a midpoint below consensus estimates.
  • Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) dropped 7.4% to $8.81. Needham recently initiated coverage on Fathom Digital with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12.

