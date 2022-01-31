32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: FGI) shares jumped 42.4% to $5.37 after surging 19% on Friday. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $6 per share.
- Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) gained 30% to $21.18 after jumping 175% on Friday. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $10 per share.
- Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSET) shares climbed 28% to $17.90 after reporting Q4 results. J.B. Hunt agreed to acquire Zenith Freight Lines from Bassett for $87 million.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) gained 22.5% to $2.82 after the company announced it signed an exclusive summary distribution agreement with Glo-Med Networks for distribution across 6 states in the United States.
- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) gained 20% to $3.80.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) jumped 20% to $2.9450.
- Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) gained 19.9% to $3.3950.
- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) surged 17% to $5.91 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and announced five new Wi-Fi design wins.
- Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) rose 16.9% to $3.6950.
- Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GTH) gained 16.4% to $4.11. Genetron Health, earlier during the month, reiterated its FY21 revenue guidance.
- TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) surged 16.3% to $15.55.
- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) jumped 14.8% to $10.73.
- Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) gained 14.5% to $5.03.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) jumped 14% to $3.3050.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) gained 13.3% to $3.59.
- Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) surged 12.5% to $3.31.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares rose 11.6% to $92.58. Novavax shares gained around 14% on Friday after the company announced a supply agreement to provide an initial 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Israel.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) gained 11.5% to $23.33.
- Cian PLC (NYSE: CIAN) rose 10.5% to $7.74 after jumping around 10% on Friday. Cian recently entered into an agreement for acquisition of SmartDeal.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) rose 9.6% to $0.6900 after jumping 15% on Friday. Exela Technologies recently announced a share buyback of up to 100 million shares of common stock at $1 per share through an exchange offer of new notes.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) rose 9.1% to $0.9960.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) shares gained 8.8% to $3.5360. WISeKey reported full year 2021 preliminary results with revenue of $22.2 million.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) rose 7% to $2.91.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) shares rose 6.4% to $0.7766 after dropping around 4% on Friday.
Losers
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) shares dipped 52.3% to $1.0401 after the company reported pricing of upsized $12 million underwritten public offering.
- Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) shares fell 32.6% to $0.1926. ErosSTX reported a reverse stock split.
- AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) fell 15.7% to $2.8650. AppHarvest reported preliminary FY21 net sales and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA at the higher end of guidance.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) fell 10.8% to $2.78. NRx Pharmaceuticals reported $25 million private placement priced at a premium to market under Nasdaq rules.
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) dropped 10.5% to $23.33.
- Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ: MCMJ) dipped 10% to $6.45.
- Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: WLMS) fell 9.7% to $1.8950. Williams Industrial Services Group recently issued FY22 guidance with a midpoint below consensus estimates.
- Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) dropped 7.4% to $8.81. Needham recently initiated coverage on Fathom Digital with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12.
