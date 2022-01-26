18 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) rose 41.1% to $0.23 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Tuesday.
- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRFH) shares rose 31.7% to $7.90 in pre-market trading. Barfresh Food Group, earlier during the month, named Lisa Roger as its new CFO.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) shares rose 12.7% to $46.24 in pre-market trading. JinkoSolar's subsidiary Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. completed its IPO Process and started trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange today.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) rose 12.6% to $3.39 in pre-market trading after climbing around 3% on Tuesday.
- Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNMR) rose 10.1% to $5.35 in pre-market trading. Danimer Scientific and Hyundai Oilbank collaborated on driving global growth of PHA and sustainable alternatives to traditional plastic products.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) shares rose 9.7% to $1.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported the award of another new patent related to its single-molecule detection assay platform under development.
- Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) rose 8.4% to $0.4280 in pre-market trading. Happiness Development Group recently entered into a securities purchase agreement with several non-U.S. strategic investors to sell a total of 12.5 million of its shares.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) rose 8.2% to $2.11 in pre-market trading.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) rose 7.6% to $0.5920 in pre-market trading. Exela shares gained 33% on Tuesday after the company announced a renewal of its services contract with a consulting firm.
- Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: PTNR) rose 7.6% to $8.38 in pre-market trading after the company signed a 40 million shekel ($12.6 million) fibre deal to connect East and West.
- Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) rose 7% to $11.98 in pre-market trading.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) rose 6.1% to $1.22 in pre-market trading. AgEagle Aerial Systems recently said Chairman Barrett Mooney has been reappointed as CEO.
Losers
- Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) shares fell 33.2% to $6.81 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on mineral resources and reserves at Cerro Los Gatos and 2022 performance guidance.
- Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) shares fell 19.5% to $16.25 in pre-market trading as the company priced its underwritten public follow-on offering of 1,500,000 ordinary shares at $15.00 per share.
- Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFO) shares fell 15.5% to $3.17 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Tuesday.
- F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares fell 14.1% to $189.99 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below estimates.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) fell 10.5% to $0.50 in pre-market trading after dipping around 15% on Tuesday.
- Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA) fell 6.5% to $21.20 in pre-market trading as the company reported a proposed public offering of $100 million of common stock.
