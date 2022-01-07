21 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) rose 40.9% to $8.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported a research collaboration with Merck.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) rose 22.9% to $4.24 in pre-market trading after the company announced an integration with Amazon Ads' demand-side platform.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) rose 20% to $0.33 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 31% on Thursday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 19.8% to $157.00 in pre-market trading. GameStop is launching a division to develop an NFT marketplace and launch cryptocurrency partnerships, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
- Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) rose 8.4% to $0.5213 in pre-market trading after dropping around 12% on Thursday.
- FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) rose 7.7% to $10.89 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Thursday.
- Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) rose 6.7% to $11.65 in pre-market trading after the company issued operational update for December.
- HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) rose 6.5% to $0.70 in pre-market trading. HEXO reported the appointment of William Todd Montour to its Board of Directors following the resignation of Jason Ewart.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) rose 6% to $0.5090 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Thursday.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 6.3% to $23.87 in pre-market trading in sympathy with GameStop.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) rose 5.6% to $4.33 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to generate the first ever NFT from space following the launch of WISeSat on SpaceX Transporter 3 Rideshare mission riding aboard of a Falcon 9 on January 13.
Losers
- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) fell 43% to $1.84 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $20 million underwritten public offering.
- China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) shares fell 15.1% to $0.73 in pre-market trading after jumping around 28% on Thursday.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) shares fell 9.9% to $1.00 in pre-market trading. Alterity Therapeutics shares jumped around 34% on Thursday after the company announced it was granted a new US patent for "Compounds for and Methods of Treating Diseases."
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) fell 9.2% to $0.6930 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 21% on Thursday.
- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) shares fell 9.2% to $3.02 in pre-market trading after dipping 62% on Thursday.
- Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) shares fell 8.7% to $5.61 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Thursday.
- AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) fell 8.4% to $2.28 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Thursday.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) fell 8.3% to $1.21 in pre-market trading. Plus Therapeutics recently entered into an agreement with UT Health San Antonio for a worldwide exclusive license to develop and commercialize novel interventional therapeutics for cancer.
- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) fell 6.4% to $5.14 in pre-market trading. The company recently announced the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation for IMX-110 for the treatment of a life-threatening form of pediatric cancer in children, rhabdomyosarcoma..
- Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) shares fell 6.2% to $13.60 in pre-market trading. The company recently announced it acquired exclusive rights to novel mRNA biomarkers.
