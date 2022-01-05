 Skip to main content

21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 6:55am   Comments
Gainers

  • Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ: WEJO) rose 37% to $8.63 in pre-market trading after the company announced a new connected vehicle platform with Microsoft, called Wejo Neural Edge.
  • Mainz Biomed BV (NASDAQ: MYNZ) rose 25.5% to $12.95 in pre-market trading. Mainz Biomed said it acquired exclusive rights to novel mRNA biomarkers.
  • Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) rose 19.7% to $1.58 in pre-market trading. Energous and Syntiant announced collaboration for wireless charging of always-on edge AI processors.
  • Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) rose 16.3% to $0.29 in pre-market trading. Farmmi’s subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co Ltd recently won a new repeat product order.
  • Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) rose 14.6% to $3.07 in pre-market trading as the company reiterated its FY21 guidance. The company said it sees FY21 global net revenue to be in middle of guidance range of $12 million-$15 million.
  • Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) rose 10.5% to $3.38 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Tuesday.
  • Boqii Holding Ltd (NYSE: BQ) rose 10.4% to $0.96 in pre-market trading after declining more than 5% on Tuesday.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 8.9% to $67.11 in pre-market trading. KFC will launch meatless fried chicken made with Beyond Meat nationwide, according to CNBC.
  • loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) rose 8.4% to $5.66 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler upgraded loanDepot from Neutral to Overweight.
  • Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) rose 8.4% to $7.61 in pre-market trading. Gritstone bio, on Tuesday, shared data from the first cohort (10 µg dose) of the Phase 1 booster trial of self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) COVID-19 vaccine..
  • Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) rose 7.4% to $1.30 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Tuesday.
  • LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) shares rose 6.5% to $0.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Tuesday.
  • Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) rose 5.8% to $1.09 in pre-market trading. The company, on Tuesday, announced participation in two upcoming conferences in January.
  • Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) rose 5.8% to $135.98 in pre-market trading. Sony Group said on Wednesday it will launch a mobility company in spring this year as it looks to foray into the electric vehicle space.
  • Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) rose 5.1% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after the company announced consensus with the FDA on the Phase 3 registrational study design for zilovertamab in treatment of mantle cell lymphoma.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) fell 25.1% to $1.91 in pre-market trading after jumping 114% on Tuesday.
  • Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) shares fell 16.2% to $1.09 in pre-market trading. Hoth Therapeutics shares jumped over 85% on Tuesday after the company announced proof-of-concept data generated using an Alzheimer's disease mouse model, supporting the therapeutic potential of HT-ALZ.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) fell 10.9% to $1.14 in pre-market trading. Plus Therapeutics shares gained 16% on Tuesday after the company announced it has met two significant milestones as it progresses toward cGMP manufacture of Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares fell 7.8% to $1.28 in pre-market trading. The company was recently granted a notice of allowance for a US patent titled 'Wheat Having Resistance to Glyphosate Due to Alterations in 5-Enol-Pyruvylshikimate-3 Phosphate Synthase.'
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) fell 6.5% to $1.44 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 16% on Tuesday.
  • Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) fell 5.7% to $208.30 in pre-market trading as the company reported pricing of upsized public offering of 7,000,000 shares of common stock.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

