21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ: WEJO) rose 37% to $8.63 in pre-market trading after the company announced a new connected vehicle platform with Microsoft, called Wejo Neural Edge.
- Mainz Biomed BV (NASDAQ: MYNZ) rose 25.5% to $12.95 in pre-market trading. Mainz Biomed said it acquired exclusive rights to novel mRNA biomarkers.
- Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) rose 19.7% to $1.58 in pre-market trading. Energous and Syntiant announced collaboration for wireless charging of always-on edge AI processors.
- Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) rose 16.3% to $0.29 in pre-market trading. Farmmi’s subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co Ltd recently won a new repeat product order.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) rose 14.6% to $3.07 in pre-market trading as the company reiterated its FY21 guidance. The company said it sees FY21 global net revenue to be in middle of guidance range of $12 million-$15 million.
- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) rose 10.5% to $3.38 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Tuesday.
- Boqii Holding Ltd (NYSE: BQ) rose 10.4% to $0.96 in pre-market trading after declining more than 5% on Tuesday.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 8.9% to $67.11 in pre-market trading. KFC will launch meatless fried chicken made with Beyond Meat nationwide, according to CNBC.
- loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) rose 8.4% to $5.66 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler upgraded loanDepot from Neutral to Overweight.
- Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) rose 8.4% to $7.61 in pre-market trading. Gritstone bio, on Tuesday, shared data from the first cohort (10 µg dose) of the Phase 1 booster trial of self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) COVID-19 vaccine..
- Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) rose 7.4% to $1.30 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Tuesday.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) shares rose 6.5% to $0.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Tuesday.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) rose 5.8% to $1.09 in pre-market trading. The company, on Tuesday, announced participation in two upcoming conferences in January.
- Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) rose 5.8% to $135.98 in pre-market trading. Sony Group said on Wednesday it will launch a mobility company in spring this year as it looks to foray into the electric vehicle space.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) rose 5.1% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after the company announced consensus with the FDA on the Phase 3 registrational study design for zilovertamab in treatment of mantle cell lymphoma.
Losers
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) fell 25.1% to $1.91 in pre-market trading after jumping 114% on Tuesday.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) shares fell 16.2% to $1.09 in pre-market trading. Hoth Therapeutics shares jumped over 85% on Tuesday after the company announced proof-of-concept data generated using an Alzheimer's disease mouse model, supporting the therapeutic potential of HT-ALZ.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) fell 10.9% to $1.14 in pre-market trading. Plus Therapeutics shares gained 16% on Tuesday after the company announced it has met two significant milestones as it progresses toward cGMP manufacture of Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares fell 7.8% to $1.28 in pre-market trading. The company was recently granted a notice of allowance for a US patent titled 'Wheat Having Resistance to Glyphosate Due to Alterations in 5-Enol-Pyruvylshikimate-3 Phosphate Synthase.'
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) fell 6.5% to $1.44 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 16% on Tuesday.
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) fell 5.7% to $208.30 in pre-market trading as the company reported pricing of upsized public offering of 7,000,000 shares of common stock.
