25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) shares jumped 64.6% to $18.99 as traders circulated a social media post on a potential short squeeze.
- Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) climbed 33.9% to $0.75 after the company announced it received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the company. Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) jumped 25.2% to $6.65. Reliance Global Group, last week, reported pricing of $20.0 million private placement with institutional investors.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) gained 15.8% to $2.13. ADDvantage Technologies reported earnings of $0.05 per share for the fourth quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $0.09 per share.
- ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) jumped 13.8% to $7.57. ImmunityBio was granted U.S. Patent #11,207,350 'Genetically modified NK-92 cells and monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer.'
- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) rose 13.7% to $14.18.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) shares gained 13.1% to $2.6350. The company announced the former GSK global vaccines CFO joined the BiondVax Board of Directors.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) climbed 11.3% to $3.7120. Kandi Technologies Group’s wholly owned subsidiary Jiangxi Province Huiyi New Energy Co Ltd (Huiyi) has entered mass production of its lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery IFR18650-2200mAh.
- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) jumped 11.1% to $12.64. HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target on the stock from $88 to $24, while SVB Leerink cut the price target from $66 to $24. BridgeBio Pharma shares tumbled 72% on Monday after the company's phase 3 trial to treat symptomatic transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy did not achieve its primary endpoint.
- Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) gained 9.6% to $2.84.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained 9.5% to $172.68. Novavax confirmed earlier reports that the company and Serum Institute of India received Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 vaccine in India.
- Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) rose 7.2% to $4.5150 after jumping 13% on Monday. Oppenheimer recently initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $15 price target.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) gained 7% to $45.11 after the company's Jinko Solar subsidiary completed IPO registration with the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
Losers
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) dipped 29.2% to $0.6589 after jumping 62% on Monday.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) shares fell 23.9% to $0.2419 after the company announced a $4.2 million registered direct offering.
- Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) shares dropped 20.4% to $9.15.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 18% to $3.8691 after climbing around 18% on Monday.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares dropped 15.2% to $7.59. Microbot Medical shares jumped 65% on Monday after the company announced a strategic collaboration with Stryker Corporation to develop the LIBERTY robotic system for neurovascular applications.
- Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) tumbled 10.3% to $9.50.
- Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. (NYSE: FATH) fell 9.6% to $8.54.
- Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) fell 8.8% to $11.75 after jumping over 15% on Monday.
- Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) shares declined 8.6% to $2.8590.
- Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) dropped 8.6% to $11.01.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 8.1% to $36.21.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) fell 7% to $2.39 after jumping 35% on Monday.
