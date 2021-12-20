A Look Into Communication Services Sector Value Stocks

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the communication services sector that may be worth watching:

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) - P/E: 6.63 Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC) - P/E: 9.21 ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) - P/E: 6.05 Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) - P/E: 7.08 Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) - P/E: 7.09

This quarter, Autohome experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.97 in Q2 and is now 0.72. Turkcell Iletisim saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.06 in Q2 to 0.08 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.47%, which has increased by 0.27% from 2.2% in the previous quarter.

ViacomCBS has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.76, which has decreased by 21.65% compared to Q2, which was 0.97. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.43%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 2.35%.

Most recently, Baidu reported earnings per share at 2.28, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 2.39. Nexstar Media Group has reported Q3 earnings per share at 3.9, which has decreased by 13.53% compared to Q2, which was 4.51. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.93%, which has increased by 0.03% from last quarter's yield of 1.9%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.