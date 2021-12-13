22 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) rose 32.6% to $3.58 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 14% on Friday.
- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FHTX) rose 25.8% to $15.08 in pre-market trading. Lilly and Foghorn reported Strategic collaboration for novel oncology targets using Foghorn's proprietary gene traffic control platform.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) rose 25.5% to $0.4050 in pre-market trading after tumbling over 10% on Friday.
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) rose 15.7% to $1.54 in pre-market trading as the company said IND Application for MTX110 study in GBM has been cleared by the US FDA.
- East Stone Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: ESSC) rose 15% to $16.10 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Friday.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) rose 14.8% to $2.63 in pre-market trading after jumping around 22% on Friday. The company recently announced strong guidance for its Kandy Business Unit and also reported expansion of its partnership with Braidio.
- bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) rose 14.5% to $10.26 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed updated results from its Phase 1/2 HGB-206 study of lovotibeglogene autotemcel gene therapy for sickle cell disease.
- Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) rose 11% to $0.2840 in pre-market trading. ErosSTX, last week, entered into definitive agreement for sale of its STX Entertainment subsidiary to The Najafi Companies.
- SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) rose 10.8% to $16.56 in pre-market trading. SigmaTron International shares jumped around 85% on Friday after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results were higher year over year.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) rose 9.5% to $31.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported Preclinical data demonstrating robust tumor reduction and clearance using novel, engineered iNK Cells at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) rose 9.1% to $8.48 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Friday.
- Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) rose 7.3% to $0.67 in pre-market trading. The company, last week, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering totaling $30 million in gross proceeds.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) rose 7.3% to $5.00 in pre-market trading.
- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) rose 7.3% to $40.40 in pre-market trading. Lucid Group, last week, announced an offering of $1.75 billion in convertible senior notes.
- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) rose 6.4% to $2.00 in pre-market trading. E-Home Household Service, last week, announced full deployment of 'Internet + Smart Pension' Program in 2022.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) rose 5.1% to $0.5553 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) fell 24% to $0.66 in pre-market trading after the NYSE American said it will commence delisting proceedings against Blonder Tongue Laboratories.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) fell 18.6% to $0.3670 in pre-market trading as the company said FDA has 'determined that it could not approve proposed revisions to the manufacturing testing limits requested through the Supplemental New Drug Application.'
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares fell 16.7% to $1.10 in pre-market trading after the company priced its $2.0 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA) shares fell 7.8% to $4.23 in pre-market trading after jumping over 52% on Friday.
- Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) shares fell 6.1% to $5.05 in pre-market trading after dropping 14% on Friday. Context Therapeutics recently posted data from the window-of-opportunity trial of onapristone extended-release (ONA-XR) in postmenopausal patients with progesterone receptor-positive (PR+) early breast cancer.
- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) fell 6.1% to $3.24 in pre-market trading. Energy Focus, last week, announced the launch of its nUVo virus-targeted UVC air disinfectors to the public.
