38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) shares climbed 92.9% to $5.19 after the company signed an exclusive summary distribution agreement with Innovimed Sp. z o.o, a master distributor specializing in medical solutions in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) rose 65% to $31.64 after climbing more than 84% on Wednesday. Insignia Systems recently announced the commencement of a formal process to explore strategic options to maximize shareholder value, including potential merger or acquisition.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) climbed 54.3% to $4.60. Ensysce Biosciences shares jumped 136% on Tuesday after Zacks Small-Cap Research set a $23 valuation on the stock.
- Boxed, Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) gained 40.3% to $12.74 after the company said it will further integrate with Google Cloud to power global platform technology solutions.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) climbed 35.8% to $1.3982 after the company said it expects revenues of its Kandy Business Unit to increase from $14.3 million in 2020 to around $18.8 million in 2021 and in excess of $37 million in 2022.
- Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) gained 17.2% to $10.86. LJ10 LLC reported an 8.09% passive stake in 13G Filing on Wednesday.
- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) gained 16.2% to $4.37. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Recruiter.Com Group with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $9.
- Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) gained 15.8% to $72.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and announced a $1 billion buyback.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) surged 13.8% to $122.40 after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales results increased year over year and issued Q1, Q2 and FY22 sales guidance.
- Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) jumped 12.5% to $7.38.
- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE) gained 12.8%to $28.15 after reporting Q4 results. The company’s board unanimously rejected unsolicited proposal from Alden.
- iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) rose 12.7% to $15.97 after jumping more than 15% on Wednesday. iSpecimen recently announced expansion of supplier network of human biospecimens to help advance research in neurological disorders.
- Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) gained 11.6% to $9.60.
- Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) jumped 10.6% to $5.61.
- RH (NYSE: RH) gained 9.5% to $631.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and raised the low end of FY21 sales guidance.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose 9% to $0.5040. TherapeuticsMD settled the previously disclosed U.S. patent litigation for Bijuva with Amneal Pharmaceuticals.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) gained 8.8% to $20.69. Stitch Fix earlier issued Q2 net sales guidance below estimates.
- Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) rose 7.8% to $62.50. Nuvei reaffirmed its FY21 guidance.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) rose 6.7% to $2.2950 after gaining around 8% on Wednesday.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) shares dipped 45.7% to $14.31. Renren will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on December 17, 2021.
- Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) were down 41% to $19.84 after Hindenburg Research issued a bearish report on the company.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) fell 40.1% to $32.62. The FDA's Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee voted that the agency should not approve Reata Pharmaceuticals’ bardoxolone methyl capsules to slow the progression of chronic kidney disease in those with the rare Alport syndrome. Goldman Sachs downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from Buy to Neutral.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) fell 32.2% to $1.15 after jumping more than 20% on Wednesday.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) dipped 23.3% to $8.13 after the company said, based on communication with the FDA, it no longer believes that the U.S. commercial launch of LungFit PH will take place prior to December 31, 2021.
- Torrid Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CURV) fell 21.3% to $12.31 after the company reported mixed Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 and FY21 net sales guidance below estimates.
- Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) shares fell 20.2% to $3.52 after the company issued further update on Independent Audit of financials for fiscal year ended Feb. 28, 2021.
- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) dropped 17.3% to $3.8850 after the company announced a $27.5 million registered direct offering.
- IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) fell 15.7% to $3.6078. IceCure Medical priced 3,313,827 share offering at $3.45 per share.
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) fell 15.2% to $14.53 after surging around 30% on Wednesday.
- Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) dipped 14.1% to $46.37 after the company reported Q3 EPS results were lower year over year.
- RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) dropped 12% to $188.96 after Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating and lowered its price target on the stock from $400 to $300.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 11.5% to $3.46 after surging 21% on Wednesday.
- Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) dropped 12% to $6.00.
- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) fell 10.3% to $40.12 after the company reported a proposed convertible senior notes offering.
- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) dipped 9.5% to $16.28.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) fell 9.4% to $0.7517 after jumping around 32% on Wednesday. Idera Pharmaceuticals was recently granted European patent titled 'Treatment Of Cancer Using Tlr9 Agonists And Checkpoint Inhibitors.'
- Hooker Furnishings Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) dropped 7.6% to $23.44 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) fell 7.2% to $5.97. Bitfarms named Geoff Morphy as Chief Operating Officer and announced grants of options.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas