27 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Gainers

  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) rose 25.8% to $4.09 in pre-market trading after surging around 12% on Wednesday.
  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 25.4% to $55.61 in pre-market trading. Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which is set to list in New York through a merger with Digital World Acquisition, is reportedly looking to raise up to $1 billion by selling shares to hedge funds and family offices.
  • Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) rose 15.4% to $5.32 in pre-market trading. Arbutus Biopharma announced preliminary data from its Phase 1a/1b trial of AB-836, an oral hepatitis B virus (HBV) capsid inhibitor that interacts with HBV core protein, which in turn is required for viral replication.
  • Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) rose 15.3% to $358.62 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued guidance.
  • RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) rose 13.9% to $4.68 in pre-market trading after RLX Technology is expected to report Q3 financial results on December 3, 2021.
  • Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) rose 10% to $1.32 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Wednesday.
  • Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) rose 10% to $18.05 in pre-market trading.
  • trivago N.V.  (NASDAQ: TRVG) rose 9.2% to $2.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) rose 8.8% to $6.06 in pre-market trading following an 8% drop on Wednesday.
  • Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) shares rose 8.6% to $51.00  in pre-market trading. GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology announced an update to bioRxiv, a preprint server, with preclinical data for sotrovimab, COVID-19 targeting monoclonal antibody.
  • Meten Holding Group Ltd.  (NASDAQ: METX) rose 7.4% to $0.3148 in pre-market trading after declining 15% on Wednesday.
  • ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) rose 6.8% to $2.67 in pre-market trading after declining more than 8% on Wednesday.
  • Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKKT) rose 6.1% to $14.86 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Wednesday.
  • COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) rose 6.1% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after dropping 9% on Wednesday.

 

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) fell 40.7% to $0.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed underwritten public offering of common shares.
  • MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) shares fell 11.7% to $2.65 in pre-market trading after jumping 14% on Wednesday.
  • 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) fell 11.6% to $4.46 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 20% on Wednesday.
  • OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) shares fell 11.6% to $5.77 in pre-market trading. OceanPal shares gained 25% on Wednesday after completion of spinoff from Diana Shipping on Tuesday.
  • NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) fell 10% to $1.80 in pre-market trading..
  • Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ: AHI) shares fell 9.8% to $4.04 in pre-market trading. Advanced Human Imaging shares gained 44% on Wednesday as traders circulated a press release from the company titled 'Advanced Human Imaging concludes Definitive agreements with Canadian based Cubert.'
  • Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) fell 9.8% to $3.70 in pre-market trading after dipping 18% on Wednesday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals recently announced the FDA approved expanded labeling for Caldolor to now include use in pre-operative administration.
  • Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLHG) fell 9.4% to $1.54 in pre-market trading after jumping over 28% on Wednesday.
  • Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) shares fell 8.8% to $3.01 in pre-market trading. Pasithea Therapeutics recently priced its 8.68 million share private placement at $3.50 per share.
  • Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) fell 8.8% to $0.5201 in pre-market trading after tumbling 20% on Wednesday.
  • Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) fell 8.5% to $3.35 in pre-market trading. The Company booked Gross Originations from October 1, 2021, through November 30, 2021, of $40.4 million.
  • NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) shares fell 8.4% to $3.49 in pre-market trading after declining 18% on Wednesday.
  • VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares fell 7.1% to $2.90 in pre-market trading. The FDA recently approved VBI Vaccines’ PreHevbrio [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant)] to prevent the infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus (HBV) in adults age 18 years and older.

 

