25 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) rose 283.5% to $3.16 in pre-market trading. 17 Education & Technology, earlier during the month, reported a $10 million buyback program.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) rose 58.6% to $0.7632 in pre-market trading after the company announced results from a study demonstrated no drug-drug interaction between ferric pyrophosphate citrate and unfractionated heparin.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) shares rose 20% to $7.38 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Tuesday.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) rose 19% to $3.19 in pre-market trading after the company posted a narrower loss for the first half of the year.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) rose 14.7% to $5.55 in pre-market trading. Progenity shares jumped over 39% on Tuesday amid continued retail investor interest on social media.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) rose 12.6% to $14.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Tuesday.
- Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) rose 12.6% to $11.77 in pre-market trading. Canoo shares surged around 24% on Tuesday after the company said it will accelerate its advanced manufacturing production in the US to begin before Q4.
- Lucid Group, Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) shares rose 11.1% to $61.82 in pre-market trading. Lucid Group shares jumped 24% on Tuesday after the company announced Q3 financial results.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) rose 10.8% to $1.23 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Tuesday.
- Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) rose 10.6% to $4.28 in pre-market trading. Bone Biologics recently reported a Q3 loss of $0.17 per share.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) shares rose 9.6% to $36.62 in pre-market trading. GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology recently announced topline data from COMET-TAIL Phase 3 trial evaluating sotrovimab delivered via Intramuscular (IM) administration compared to IV administration in high-risk COVID-19 patients.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) rose 8.3% to $2.23 in pre-market trading after the company announced the submission of an Emergency Use Authorization application to the FDA for the new DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) rose 7.5% to $2.29 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Tuesday.
- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) rose 7.2% to $6.35 in pre-market trading. Innoviz Technologies, last week, reported a Q3 loss of $0.20 per share on sales of $2.10 million.
Losers
- Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) fell 14.2% to $6.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $11.7 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) fell 12.7% to $9.92 in pre-market trading after Roche Holding AG terminated a partnership with the company to jointly develop a COVID-19 antiviral pill.
- SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD) shares fell 11.5% to $2.63 in pre-market trading. SOC Telemed, last week, reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and raised FY21 guidance.
- DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) shares fell 8.7% to $42.90 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) fell 8.2% to $2.25 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly sales.
- Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) shares fell 8.1% to $2.16 in pre-market trading. Altamira Therapeutics recently announced efficacy data from testing its Bentrio nasal spray in vitro against the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) shares fell 8.1% to $2.51 in pre-market trading after jumping over 48% on Tuesday.
- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) fell 7.9% to $29.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) fell 7.3% to $3.16 in pre-market trading after jumping 25% on Tuesday.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) shares fell 6.4% to $1.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported at the market equity offering program.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) fell 5% to $8.16 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
