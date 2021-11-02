 Skip to main content

24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 7:04am   Comments
Gainers

  • Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) rose 119% to $3.43 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Monday. The company, last month, swung to a loss in the first half of the year.
  • Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) rose 61.8% to $8.86 in pre-market trading. An amended 13D filing on Monday from Hankey Capital, LLC showed a 69% stake in the company.
  • Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares rose 44.1% to $6.37 in pre-market trading after jumping 19% on Monday.
  • SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SABS) rose 24.8% to $10.52 in pre-market trading as traders circulated a new Outperform rating and $23 price target on stock.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.  (NASDAQ: CRBP) rose 21.4% to $1.25 in pre-market trading following a 3% gain on Monday. 
  • Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) rose 13.8% to $465.25 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the fourth quarter. The company announced a four-for-one stock split and also disclosed a $1 billion stock-buyback plan.
  • CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) rose 13.7% to $6.32 in pre-market trading after jumping 14% on Monday. 
  •  ION Geophysical Corporation  (NYSE: IO) shares rose 11.7% to $2.87 in pre-market trading. ION Geophysical is expected to release its Q3 financial results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) rose 11.6% to $3.85 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Monday.
  • Biophytis SA (NASDAQ: BPTS) rose 11.3% to $6.68 in pre-market trading.
  • Spartacus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NN) shares rose 11.1% to $14.20 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 16% on Monday.
  • Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) rose 8.2% to $2.25 in pre-market trading after climbing more than 15% on Monday.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) rose 7.8% to $9.95 in pre-market trading. Teva Pharmaceuticals recently announced results from the Phase 3 trial comparing TV-46000/mdc-IRM once monthly (q1m) and TV-46000/mdc-IRM once every two months (q2m) with placebo for schizophrenia patients who underwent stabilization on oral risperidone.
  • Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 7.1% to $4.96 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Monday.

Losers

  • Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) fell 48.6% to $57.30 in pre-market trading. Dell Technologies said it completed the spin-off of its 81% equity ownership of VMware Inc.
  • Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) shares fell 32.3% to $42.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) shares fell 17.4% to $1.38 in pre-market trading after gaining over 50% on Monday. Muscle Maker inked a Master Franchise Agreement for 40 units in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
  • Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) shares fell 17.1% to $6.20 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on independent audit of financials for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021.
  • Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: BTTX) fell 15.3% to $14.52 in pre-market trading. Better Therapeutics shares jumped 84% on Monday after the company on Friday completed its merger with Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II.
  • Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) fell 13.5% to $8.52 in pre-market trading after jumping 25% on Monday.
  • ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) fell 9.3% to $5.47 in pre-market trading after climbing 137% on Monday.
  • FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF) fell 7.4% to $4.70 in pre-market trading after jumping 32% on Monday.
  • U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) fell 6.8% to $2.46 in pre-market trading following a 5% gain on Monday.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 6.3% to $3.59 in pre-market trading after dipping over 10% on Monday.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

