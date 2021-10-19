18 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) rose 26.1% to $2.03 in pre-market trading after surging 18% on Monday. Kaival Brands Innovations recently announced plans to launch distribution of its products in the U.K.
- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX) rose 22.8% to $3.82 in pre-market trading after the company announced topline results from its Phase 3 ATTACK trial. SUL-DUR met its primary efficacy endpoint.
- Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) rose 15.5% to $5.08 in pre-market trading after the company announced topline results from its Phase 1b trial of DMT310 in 30 patients as a once-weekly topical application for the treatment of mild-to-moderate psoriasis.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) shares rose 11.5% to $3.09 in pre-market trading. AgEagle Aerial reported the purchase of Parrot's senseFly for $23 million in cash and stock.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) rose 11.2% to $3.49 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Monday.
- Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) rose 10.6% to $8.47 in pre-market trading after Reuters reported that the company is exploring a sale.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) rose 9.2% to $2.61 in pre-market trading.
- Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) rose 9% to $2.18 in pre-market trading. Venus Concept recently appointed Ross J. Portaro as President of Global Sales.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) rose 8.5% to $1.28 in pre-market trading. Lipocine entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Antares Pharma to commercialize Tlando in the U.S.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) rose 8.1% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after jumping around 12% on Monday.
- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) rose 7.5% to $3.17 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Monday.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares rose 7.3% to $1.07 in pre-market trading.
- IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) shares rose 7.3% to $11.47 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Monday.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) rose 6.4% to $9.77 in pre-market trading.
- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) rose 6.1% to $6.28 in pre-market trading after jumping around 10% on Monday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) shares fell 8.4% to $35.90 in pre-market trading. Valneva shares jumped around 40% on Monday after the company reported VLA2001 met both co-primary endpoints in the Phase 3 pivotal trial Cov-Compare.
- TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) fell 5.8% to $68.69 in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of a secondary offering of 10 million shares of Class A common stock.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) shares fell 4.8% to $32.18 in pre-market trading. Tata Motors recently raised $1 billion in investments from TPG Rise Climate and ADQ for its Passenger Electric Vehicle business. The company also reported a year-over-year increase in global wholesales.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas