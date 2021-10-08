28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares climbed 60.8% to $31.51. The FDA approved ChemoCentryx’s Tavneos (avacopan) as an adjunctive treatment for anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis (ANCA-associated vasculitis or ANCA vasculitis).
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) jumped 40.9% to $23.40. Renren, last month, named Chris Palmer as its Chief Financial Officer.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) shares climbed 28.2% to $3.18. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Reshape Lifesciences with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8.
- Camber Energy, Inc.. (NYSE: CEI) jumped 26.5% to $2.2510 after jumping around 96% on Thursday.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) gained 17.7% to $3.73.
- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) surged 16.6% to $13.70. The company recently agreed to sell Pointillist subsidiary for $150 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) gained 14.4% to $19.05. Craig-Hallum raised the price target on Aehr Test Systems to $31 from $12, implying an 86.1% upside, and reiterated a Buy.
- Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RPTX) jumped 13.5% to $24.85. Repare Therapeutics issued statement regarding inadvertent issuance of Phase 1/2 TRESR RP-3500 clinical trial abstract by AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) shares rose 11.4% to $8.96 after gaining over 9% on Thursday.
- Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) gained 9.4% to $11.82.
- Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) rose 9.3% to $23.64. Momentive Global is weighing options, including a potential sale after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg reported.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) rose 9.1% to $12.52 after the company, in collaboration with investigators at Baylor College of Medicine, announced the presentation of new data for zotatifin in animal models of triple-negative breast cancer at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 8% to $0.70 after the company announced plans to acquire Alcanna for total consideration of approximately $346 million.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) rose 5.7% to $3.72 as the company announced a recent publication of antiviral data from the IMM-124E preclinical and Phase 1/2a trials.
Losers
- Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: MIC) shares fell 91.1% to $3.58 .
- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) shares dipped 43.3% to $13.79 after the company reported the FDA placed a hold on the company's AlloCAR T clinical trials.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares fell 29.5% to $0.6645 after the company announced an offering of common stock and warrants.
- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) fell 19% to $9.74. Baird downgraded Cellectis from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $39 to $10.
- Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) dipped 13.7% to $21.57. Nkarta updated guidance on initial data readout of Phase 1 trial of NKX101 in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia or higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.
- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) dropped 11.7% to $19.95.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) fell 10% to $7.08.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) dropped 9.9% to $6.70. JP Morgan downgraded Omeros from Neutral to Underweight.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) fell 9.6% to $1.69 after the company priced 14.8 million share offering at $1.55 per share.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) dropped 9.2% to $1.97. Kiromic BioPharma recently named Daniel Clark as interim Chief Financial Officer.
- MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) fell 8.4% to $9.81.
- Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) dipped 7.7% to $7.68.
- Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) dipped 7.6% to $6.10. Lucira Health issued a statement on recall of FLOQSwabs by its Italian partner, Copan Italia.
- CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) dropped 7.2% to $8.18.
