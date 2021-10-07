Why Are NeuroMetrix Shares Shining In Thursday Premarket?
- NeuroMetrix Inc (NASDAQ: NURO) submitted a De Novo request to the FDA for Quell as a prescription treatment for fibromyalgia symptoms in adults.
- The Company received FDA Breakthrough Designation for this indication in July.
- The De Novo pathway for marketing authorization is available to low-to-moderate risk medical devices that do not have a cleared predicate device and are therefore not eligible for the 510(k) process.
- Quell is a wearable neuromodulator enabled by a proprietary microchip that provides precise, high-power nerve stimulation in a form factor the size of a credit card.
- Quell utilizes position and motion sensing to adjust stimulation automatically.
- Price Action: NURO stock is up 16.40% at $10.03 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
