 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NeuroMetrix's Nerve Stimulator Shows Mixed Outcomes In Fibromyalgia Trial

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 11:20am   Comments
Share:
NeuroMetrix's Nerve Stimulator Shows Mixed Outcomes In Fibromyalgia Trial
  • NeuroMetrix Inc (NASDAQ: NUROhas reported that top-line results from a randomized controlled trial of Quell for fibromyalgia will be presented at two upcoming pain medicine conferences.
  • Quell is a transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulator indicated for symptomatic relief and management of chronic lower extremity pain and is available over-the-counter.
  • A total of 119 fibromyalgia subjects were enrolled and randomized to a standard (active) or modified (sham) Quell device for 3-months of at-home use.
  • In the intention-to-treat population, the treatment difference in the Patient Global Impression of Change (PGIC, primary endpoint) was not significant. PGIC reflects a patient's belief about the efficacy of treatment.
  • However, in a pre-specified subgroup analysis of subjects with elevated baseline pain sensitivity, the active treatment group exhibited significant and clinically meaningful improvements compared to sham.
  • The PGIC responder rate was 58% (active) versus 30% (sham). The pain responder rate (over 30% reduction) was 58% (active) versus 18% (sham).
  • The health-related quality of life assessment responder rate (over 15% reduction) was 56% for the active device compared to 35% for sham.
  • There were few adverse events, and all were minor and self-limited.
  • The use of Quell for fibromyalgia is investigational.
  • Price Action: NURO shares are up 0.90% at $3.38 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NURO)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: KemPharm Receives $10M Milestone Payment, Zymergen, Neuropace Debut On Nasdaq, Renalytix Wins US Government Contract, 2 IPOs
Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com