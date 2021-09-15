26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) rose 46.1% to $0.6699 in pre-market trading after dropping 11% on Tuesday.
- MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ: MITC) rose 18.5% to $6.29 in pre-market trading. MeaTech Group said it manufactured over half a kilogram of cultivated fat biomass in a single production run.
- Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) rose 11.1% to $1.10 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Tuesday.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) rose 11.1% to $1.50 in pre-market trading following a 3% gain on Tuesday.
- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) rose 8% to $10.51 in pre-market trading. Microvast, last month, reported Q2 results.
- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) shares rose 8.2% to $3.44 in pre-market trading after dropping over 5% on Tuesday.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) rose 7.8% to $0.6090 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Tuesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics, last month, announced successful completion of the discovery phase for its next preclinical pipeline candidate, SON-1410.
- Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ROT) rose 7.3% to $10.78 in pre-market trading.
- D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE: DEH) rose 7% to $10.50 in pre-market trading.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 6.3% to $3.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported submission of New Drug Application to the FDA for linzagolix for the treatment of uterine fibroids.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) rose 6.2% to $5.81 in pre-market trading after reporting first-half results.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) rose 5.9% to $3.07 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Tuesday.
- IronNet Cybersecurity, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) rose 4.2% to $24.29 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Losers
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) shares fell 30.4% to $3.14 in pre-market trading after reporting results for its third quarter.
- Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE) shares fell 23.6% to $2.82 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) shares fell 26% to $0.3873 in pre-market trading. Sonim reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) fell 21.5% to $2.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported an adjusted loss of $0.07 per share for the second quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $0.06 per share. Sales for the three months ended July 31, 2021 fell 18.6% to $18.7 million.
- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX) shares fell 14.1% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 12.5 million share public offering of common stock at $2.20 per share.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) fell 12.6% to $4.22 in pre-market trading. Nanoviricides shares gained over 18% on Tuesday after the company announced it completed the process of licensing the human Coronavirus field for drug development and commercialization from TheraCour Pharma, Inc.
- BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) fell 12.3% to $7.50 in pre-market trading. BTCS started trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC yesterday.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) fell 11% to $9.23 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering.
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) fell 10.6% to $21.89 in pre-market trading. Calliditas Therapeutics said the FDA has extended PDUFA goal date for nefecon.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) fell 8.5% to $10.94 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Tuesday.
- Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) fell 8.1% to $0.6769 in pre-market trading after jumping over 26% on Tuesday. The company recently announced it teamed with TD SYNNEX to distribute next gen anti-phishing solution in North America.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) shares fell 7.8% to $35.70 in pre-market trading. Casino stocks remained under pressure on Tuesday also amid reports of increased government oversight of casinos in Macau.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) fell 6.4% to $86.34 in pre-market trading after tumbling over 10% on Tuesday.
