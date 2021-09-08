30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN) shares jumped 72.6% to $9.15. Sanofi announced Wednesday it has agreed to acquire New York-based biopharma Kadmon in a $1.9 billion all-cash deal.
- Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) gained 38% to $15.55 after jumping 22% on Tuesday.
- ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) shares climbed 30.6% to $269.00. ICU Medical agreed to acquire Smiths Group plc's Medical division in a transaction that will create an IV therapy company and simplify customer workflow.
- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) gained 26.7% to $3.65 after dropping 15% on Tuesday.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) gained 19.3% to $8.49.
- Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADL) jumped 13.3% to $11.28. Candel Therapeutics reported a Q2 loss of $1.46 per share.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) gained 11.4% to $6.75.
- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GANX) gained 10.8% to $8.76 after the company announced positive topline data in patient-derived iPSC study evaluating STAR compounds as a treatment for Gaucher and Parkinson's disease.
- iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) jumped 10.2% to $8.45. iSun launched residential and commercial expansion with acquisition of SunCommon for cash payment of $24.034 million.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) rose 10.1% to $10.64. Vinco Ventures shares gained 21% on Tuesday following a tweet from Twitter user Will Meade indicating he is long the stock.
- SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) gained 10% to $21.32. Truist Securities upgraded SilverBow Resources from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $22 to $30.
- Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPIH) jumped 7.9% to $7.65 after the company reported a strong rise in quarterly earnings.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) shares dropped 21% to $22.03. INmune Bio recently announced XPro has been found to decrease multiple species of Phospho Tau and improve neuroimaging biomarkers of myelination in patients with AD.
- Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) shares dipped 18.3% to $2.2150. Overseas Shipholding, last month, said it swung to a Q2 loss.
- Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) fell 17% to $22.18. Alector announced that Shehnaaz Suliman and Robert Paul will be stepping down from their respective roles as President & chief operating officer and chief medical officer.
- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) dropped 16% to $14.44. Inozyme Pharma, last month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.53 per share.
- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) dipped 15.6% to $14.39 after the company posted downbeat Q3 sales and lowered FY21 sales forecast.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) fell 15.2% to $4.24 after surging over 56% on Tuesday. The company recently reported Q2 results, including a 43% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth.
- Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SOAC) dropped 14.7% to $10.04. Shareholders of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition approved business combination at extraordinary general meeting.
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) fell 14.2% to $9.27 after gaining 22% on Tuesday.
- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) fell 12.3% to $9.54. Cabaletta Bio, last month, announced 28-day data from the second dose cohort from the DesCAARTes Phase 1 trial of DSG3-CAART for mucosal-dominant pemphigus vulgaris (mPV).
- IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) dropped 12.2% to $17.20 after climbing around 18% on Tuesday.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) tumbled 12.1% to $1.9350 after jumping 33% on Tuesday.
- Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) shares fell 11.8% to $16.23 after the company reported launch of proposed public offering of 3 million shares.
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) shares fell 11.3% to $4.8001. NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares surged around 15% on Tuesday after the company received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Evo sEEG Electrode.
- UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) fell 9.5% to $56.54 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) dropped 9.5% to $74.83 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) dipped 9.5% to $23.91. Dada Nexus reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 11.5% year-on-year, to RMB1.5 billion.
- Offerpad Solutions Inc (NYSE: OPAD) fell 9.5% to $9.86 after surging 26% on Tuesday.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) fell 9% to $8.44. Coty recently reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas