18 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSE: RHE) rose 50.3% to $12.49 in pre-market trading after jumping over 15% on Monday. The company, earlier during the month, reported Q2 results.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) rose 40.3% to $0.78 in pre-market trading in reaction to the selection of SON-1410 as a development candidate for melanoma and renal cancers.
- Siyata Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: SYTA) shares rose 38.9% to $5.25 in pre-market trading. Siyata Mobile recently signed a reseller agreement with Silk Worldwide to distribute its Uniden cellular signal boosters.
- Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPOK) shares rose 19.1% to $9.35 in pre-market trading. Spok Holdings 13D filing from Acacia Research showed a 6.5% stake in the company.
- Latch Inc (NASDAQ: LTCH) shares rose 14% to $12.99 in pre-market trading. The company, earlier during the month, reported Q2 results.
- Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) shares rose 8.7% to $55.70 in pre-market trading. S&P Dow Jones Indices reported that Digital Turbine is set to join the S&P MidCap 400. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from Hold to Buy.
- Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR) rose 8% to $0.76 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary results for the second quarter.
- Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR) rose 7.5% to $10.70 in pre-market trading. Rekor Systems, earlier during the month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.12 per share.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: RDHL) rose 6.4% to $9.15 in pre-market trading. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Redhill Biopharma with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $22.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: NEPT) shares rose 6.2% to $0.70 in pre-market trading after dropping around 8% on Monday.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) rose 5.8% to $38.50 in pre-market trading. Support.com shares jumped 38% on Monday on abnormally high volume amid continued volatility. The stock has recently been mentioned as a potential short squeeze play by traders on social media.
Losers
- RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ: RNXT) shares fell 17.7% to $13.20 in pre-market trading. RenovoRx shares jumped around 108% on Monday after the company was granted FDA clearance for 'Catheter, Intravascular Occluding, Temporary.'
- Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) shares fell 11.4% to $308.02 in pre-market trading. Zoom Video reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but issued weak earnings guidance for the third quarter.
- Lufax Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: LU) fell 8.1% to $8.13 in pre-market trading. LU Hong Kong, a subsidiary of Lufax Holding), disclosed that it has won the Silver Award for Wealth Management Tech at the IFTA FinTech Achievement Awards 2020.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) fell 7.2% to $2.18 in pre-market trading amid circulation of article 'Apple's 'iPhone 13' won't support satellite communications, mobile analysts say.'
- Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares fell 7% to $2.27 in pre-market trading. Arcadia Biosciences, earlier during the month, reported a Q2 net loss of $5.261 million.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) fell 6.5% to $3.17 in pre-market trading after jumping over 17% on Monday. The company on Friday reported Q2 results, including a 43% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth.
- StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) fell 6% to $46.53 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
