20 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) rose 48.3% to $0.777 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Monday. The company, earlier during the month, reported downbeat quarterly results.
- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) rose 26.7% to $18.09 in pre-market trading. Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics reported the US FDA approval of KORSUVA™ (difelikefalin) for injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis.
- Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) shares rose 20.1% to $2.09 in pre-market trading after the company announced it acquired American Laboratory Trading. No terms were disclosed.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) shares rose 13.2% to $8.84 in pre-market trading after jumping over 16% on Monday. The company, last week, reported downbeat quarterly results.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) rose 11.1% to $90.06 in pre-market trading.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) rose 11% to $413.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 revenue guidance . The company also announced, subsequent to quarter end, it authorized an additional $676.1 million for share repurchase.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) rose 8.2% to $71.13 in pre-market trading. JD.Com, on Monday, reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) shares rose 7.9% to $3.02 in pre-market trading after the company announced it ended Q2 with cash and cash equivalents of roughly $80K.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) rose 7.8% to $3.18 in pre-market trading.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares rose 7.2% to $75.14 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Monday. Bilibili, last week, reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 guidance.
- KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) rose 7.2% to $17.78 in pre-market trading. KE Holdings recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) rose 7% to $97.96 in pre-market trading. Futu is expected to report Q2 results on August 31, 2021.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) rose 7% to $14.23 in pre-market trading.
- DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) rose 7% to $3.80 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Monday. DouYu International, last week, reported a second-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 6.8% to $361.9 million year-on-year, marginally above the analyst consensus of $361.6 million.
- DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) shares rose 6.1% to $8.19 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Monday.
- 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ: LBPS) shares rose 5.9% to $9.21 in pre-market trading. 4D pharma, last month, reported passing of Chief Financial Officer John Beck.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) fell 7.6% to $2.32 in pre-market trading after jumping over 23% on Monday. ABVC BioPharma recently reported Q2 earnings results.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) shares fell 6.8% to $0.9506 in pre-market trading after jumping 34% on Monday. Greenpro Capital, last week, announced its Angkasa-X signed a MOU with Silkwave Holdings to form a joint venture partnership to develop a GEO-LEO integrated satellite Network and services platform.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) fell 3.8% to $0.9914 in pre-market trading. Tyme Technologies, earlier during the month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.03 per share.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) fell 3.6% to $5.69 in pre-market trading. Vivos Therapeutics shares jumped around 54% on Monday after the company announced the FDA granted 510(k) market clearance to its mmRNA device for treating mild to moderate OSA, sleep-disordered breathing and snoring in adults.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas