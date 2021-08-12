Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Thursday's morning session saw 119 companies set new 52-week highs.
Areas of Significance:
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) saw the most significant positive move of the companies, as it traded up 13.61% to reach its new 52-week high.
Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.11. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares set a new 52-week high of $104.64 on Thursday, moving up 0.3%.
- Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $779.28 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.18%.
- Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $418.59 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.41%.
- General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $107.22 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.79%.
- Infosys (NYSE:INFY) shares were up 0.72% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.19 for a change of up 0.72%.
- Chubb (NYSE:CB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $181.88 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.09%.
- Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares were up 0.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $176.97 for a change of up 0.86%.
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares were up 0.08% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $152.03 for a change of up 0.08%.
- Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.69 Thursday. The stock was up 1.36% for the day.
- Aon (NYSE:AON) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $274.02 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.19%.
- General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) shares hit a yearly high of $201.15. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.
- Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) shares were up 0.15% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $73.22.
- TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $152.35 with a daily change of up 0.38%.
- Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares set a new yearly high of $8.61 this morning. The stock was up 0.82% on the session.
- L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $233.18 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.03%.
- American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG) shares set a new 52-week high of $54.58 on Thursday, moving down 0.2%.
- Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) shares were up 0.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $134.42.
- Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $124.47. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.
- Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares hit a yearly high of $279.95. The stock traded up 1.31% on the session.
- HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $669.45. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session.
- Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) shares were up 0.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.67 for a change of up 0.23%.
- United Rentals (NYSE:URI) shares set a new yearly high of $364.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.39% on the session.
- Xylem (NYSE:XYL) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $130.79.
- Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $427.02 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.93%.
- Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $372.22. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.
- Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $139.43 with a daily change of up 0.48%.
- Textron (NYSE:TXT) shares hit $74.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.11%.
- RH (NYSE:RH) shares hit a yearly high of $744.55. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session.
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $268.46. Shares traded up 1.68%.
- Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) shares set a new yearly high of $37.61 this morning. The stock was down 0.32% on the session.
- Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) shares hit a yearly high of $71.82. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.
- Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) shares set a new yearly high of $83.93 this morning. The stock was up 13.61% on the session.
- Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.95. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
- Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.45 on Thursday, moving down 0.92%.
- Pentair (NYSE:PNR) shares hit $79.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $663.98. The stock traded down 0.36% on the session.
- Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) shares set a new yearly high of $102.07 this morning. The stock was up 0.56% on the session.
- Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) shares broke to $205.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.82%.
- Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) shares were up 0.77% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $65.14 for a change of up 0.77%.
- Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) shares were up 0.57% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $207.72 for a change of up 0.57%.
- Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares were up 1.4% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $110.71 for a change of up 1.4%.
- Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $165.45. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.
- Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) shares set a new yearly high of $60.75 this morning. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.
- Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.02 Thursday. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
- First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) shares were down 0.39% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.80.
- Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG) shares hit a yearly high of $43.45. The stock traded down 0.02% on the session.
- Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) shares were up 0.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $97.72.
- Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.38 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.62%.
- OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $36.72 with a daily change of up 2.13%.
- Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $253.00. Shares traded up 1.48%.
- Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $155.80. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session.
- CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $141.63. Shares traded up 0.07%.
- Crane (NYSE:CR) stock made a new 52-week high of $103.97 Thursday. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.
- Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $116.18 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.09%.
- WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) shares set a new 52-week high of $119.92 on Thursday, moving up 0.39%.
- Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET) shares hit a yearly high of $90.00. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.
- Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.52 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.16%.
- Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) shares broke to $103.73 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.18%.
- Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) shares hit a yearly high of $113.83. The stock traded up 1.07% on the session.
- American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) shares hit a yearly high of $193.81. The stock traded down 0.5% on the session.
- Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares were down 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $84.64.
- Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.55. The stock was up 1.32% for the day.
- Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) shares were up 0.08% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $71.57.
- Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $123.33 with a daily change of up 0.55%.
- Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) shares were down 0.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.40 for a change of down 0.07%.
- Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) stock made a new 52-week high of $97.99 Thursday. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
- National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.60 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 3.01%.
- Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) stock set a new 52-week high of $196.16 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.87%.
- Insperity (NYSE:NSP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $104.11. Shares traded up 0.15%.
- ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $120.98 with a daily change of up 0.06%.
- Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) stock set a new 52-week high of $135.63 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.47%.
- TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $41.00 with a daily change of up 0.13%.
- Moelis & (NYSE:MC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $62.73. The stock traded up 0.98% on the session.
- Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.05 Thursday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
- BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $34.28. Shares traded up 0.45%.
- ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) shares were up 1.29% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.50.
- Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $146.50 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.06%.
- Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $32.49 with a daily change of down 0.46%.
- Belden (NYSE:BDC) shares broke to $56.23 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.83%.
- Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $261.28 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.52%.
- GMS (NYSE:GMS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $53.85 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.48%.
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) shares were up 1.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.09.
- Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) shares were up 0.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $59.25.
- Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) shares were down 0.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $89.34.
- Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) shares were up 0.33% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.69 for a change of up 0.33%.
- MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares were up 0.23% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $101.21.
- Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) shares broke to $44.88 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.77%.
- Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) stock made a new 52-week high of $104.82 Thursday. The stock was up 2.02% for the day.
- Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares were up 1.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.71.
- Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares set a new yearly high of $5.96 this morning. The stock was up 1.84% on the session.
- Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $88.63. The stock traded down 2.35% on the session.
- ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.75. The stock traded down 0.32% on the session.
- CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $9.18 with a daily change of up 0.55%.
- Magic Software (NASDAQ:MGIC) shares broke to $19.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 10.29%.
- John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.97. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.
- Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.45 on Thursday, moving down 0.13%.
- Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN) shares were up 1.44% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.29 for a change of up 1.44%.
- TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) shares hit $14.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%.
- Eaton Vance (NYSE:EOI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.41 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.54%.
- CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) shares were down 0.86% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $96.64.
- Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.00. The stock was up 0.93% for the day.
- Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.71. The stock was up 1.06% for the day.
- MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) shares hit $22.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.48%.
- Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) shares hit $66.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.41%.
- Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.11. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session.
- First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.43. The stock was up 0.85% for the day.
- Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) shares broke to $24.26 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%.
- Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) shares broke to $14.07 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.79%.
- Pioneer High IT (NYSE:PHT) shares broke to $10.52 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.38%.
- SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) shares broke to $8.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.22%.
- Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) shares hit $34.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.37%.
- Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.55 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.79%.
- Highland Global (NYSE:HGLB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.82 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.41%.
- Special Opportunities (NYSE:SPE) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.88 Thursday. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.
- Pioneer Diversified High (AMEX:HNW) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.53.
- Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) shares hit $2.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.36%.
- AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) shares set a new yearly high of $10.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.
- Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares hit a yearly high of $16.41. The stock traded up 13.07% on the session.
