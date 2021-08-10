 Skip to main content

Caterpillar, Goldman Sachs Lead The DIA Higher Tuesday
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 10, 2021 4:29pm   Comments
Caterpillar, Goldman Sachs Lead The DIA Higher Tuesday

U.S. indices had another mixed day of trading Tuesday after the Senate voted to pass a $1-trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 0.45% to $352.73
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.51% to $366.84
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.12% to $442.66
  • Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
  • Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) were among the top gainers for the Dow Jones Tuesday.
  • Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM), Visa Inc (NYSE: V) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) were among the top losers for the DIA.

Elsewhere On The Street

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares gained 1% on Tuesday after the company reported a smaller second-quarter loss than the market had expected… Read More

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) shares are trading higher Tuesday alongside other vaccine stocks. Vaccine stocks have seen increased retail interest of late as the COVID-19 delta variant spreads… Read More 

It is widely speculated that Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will launch its next model — the iPhone 13 — by late September… Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

