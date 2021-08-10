Apple's Upcoming iPhone 13: What You Need To Know

It is widely speculated that Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will launch its next model — the iPhone 13 — by late September.

Huge Interest In iPhone Upgrades: A considerable number of Apple users will likely snap up the 2021 iPhone models when they finally make their way to the shelves, the results of a survey by Sellcell show.

About 43.4% of Apple users surveyed expressed a willingness to wait for the launch of the next iPhone iteration rather than buying an iPhone 12, according to the survey.

Among the variants of the iPhone 13 iteration, the 6.7-inch Pro Max model is likely to be sought after, with 30.8% expressing an intention to buy the model. About 24% intend to buy the 6.1-inch Pro and 8.2% prefer to go with 6.1-inch basic model.

The iPhone mini is the least preferred, with only 7% expressing an intention to buy this low-end model.

This bodes well for Apple's margins as the product mix shift becomes favorable.

Among the speculated features, Apple users expressed a preference for a higher refresh rate display, an under-display Touch ID, always-on display and smaller notch/notch-less design.

A Feature-Rich iPhone: The iPhone 13 will likely come with several new camera features and a faster A15 chip, Bloomberg reported.

Apple is planning to include Portrait Mode video, which will allow recording with an added bokeh effect behind the subject, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said.

Apple is reportedly working on bringing ProRes for videos to the high-end models of the iPhone, namely the Pro and Pro Max. This would allow users record video in a higher quality format and offer more editing controls, the report said.

The company is also considering introducing a more advanced iteration of standard photo filters in the iPhone 13 lineup, the report said. With this, the iPhone can use AI to make changes to objects and people across the photos.

Gurman also reaffirmed that the upcoming iPhones will feature a faster A15 chip, a smaller notch, and new display technology that will enable a higher 120Hz refresh rate.

At last check, Apple shares were down 0.31% at $145.64.

