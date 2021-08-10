A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector that may be worth watching:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) - P/E: 7.85 JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) - P/E: 2.37 Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) - P/E: 7.24 Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) - P/E: 9.85 Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) - P/E: 8.72

Most recently, Sonic Automotive reported earnings per share at 2.63, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 1.23. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.95%, which has increased by 0.01% from 0.94% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, JOANN reported earnings per share at 0.46, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 1.05. JOANN does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Penske Automotive Group experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 2.26 in Q1 and is now 4.47. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.25%, which has increased by 0.28% from last quarter's yield of 1.97%.

Dick's Sporting Goods's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 3.79, whereas in Q4, they were at 2.43. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.73%, which has decreased by 0.35% from 2.08% last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group has reported Q2 earnings per share at 7.78, which has increased by 66.24% compared to Q1, which was 4.68. Asbury Automotive Group does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.