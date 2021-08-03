21 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) shares rose 46% to $6.35 in pre-market trading following Form 4 filing from the company’s 10% owner, Retail Ecommerce Ventures, showing a purchase of 237.5K shares.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) rose 31% to $2.96 in pre-market trading in reaction to positive top-line results from Phase 3 NORSE TWO trial evaluating ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA (bevacizumab) for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) shares rose 29.3% to $37.70 in pre-market trading. Sanofi announced plans to acquire Translate Bio for $38 per share in cash.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) shares rose 20.2% to $3.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported the purchase of CarZeus for $400K in cash.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) shares rose 18.2% to $18.33 in pre-market trading. Hollysys Automation Technologies’ board is evaluating a non-binding offer from Superior Emerald (Cayman) Limited, controlled by Ascendent Capital Partners, and Mr. Changli Wang, the founder of the company. Hollysys received the offer on Jul. 20 to acquire the shares for $23.00 per share in cash.
- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA) shares rose 13.4% to $6.81 in pre-market trading after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $20price target.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) rose 9.9% to $283.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 sales guidance.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) rose 8.7% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Monday.
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.(NASDAQ: ZI) shares rose 8.1% to $60.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised FY21guidance.
- Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX) shares rose 7.9% to $6.29 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Monday.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) rose 7.8% to $2.35 in pre-market trading.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose 7.6% to $37.27 in pre-market trading. The Vietnam Ministry of Health recently signed off Arcturus Therapeutics Clinical Trial Application (CTA) to advance ARCT-154 COVID19 vaccine candidate targeting variants of concern.
- BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) rose 6.5% to $25.65 in pre-market trading as the company reported strong quarterly earnings.
- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) rose 5.9% to $3.88 in pre-market trading after dropping over 10% on Monday.
Losers
- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ: SHEN) fell 35% to $32.89 in pre-market trading. The company, last week, reported Q2 results and reaffirmed FY21 guidance.
- ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) shares fell 32.3% to $0.8939 in pre-market trading. ECMOHO priced 10 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at $0.90 per ADS to raise $9 million in a secondary offering. Each ADS represents four shares.
- Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: NEWT) fell 13.3% to $30.00 in pre-market trading. Newtek Business Services signed an agreement to acquire National Bank of New York City for $20 million in cash.
- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) fell 9.2% to $18.48 in pre-market trading after dropping over 28% on Monday.
- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) fell 8.7% to $95.90 in pre-market trading.
- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) fell 8.1% to $166.50 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q4 results and issued weak FY22 EPS forecast.
- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) fell 7.5% to $4.70 in pre-market trading. Ever-Glory International shares jumped 125% on Monday after the company announced a $5 million stock repurchase program.
