Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 10:50am   Comments
Wednesday's morning session saw 27 companies set new 52-week lows.

Points of Interest:

  • The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC).
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW).
  • Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) was the biggest loser, with shares trading down 11.42% to reach its 52-week low.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

  • China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) shares fell to $8.68 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.11%.
  • Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $52.50 and moving down 7.37%.
  • 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ:ME) stock hit $9.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.03%.
  • Austerlitz Acquisition (NYSE:ASZ) shares set a new yearly low of $9.67 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.80 and moving up 2.7%.
  • Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.39%.
  • Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) stock drifted down 2.11% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.65.
  • Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) stock drifted up 1.0% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.83.
  • Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.71 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.34% for the day.
  • Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) shares moved down 4.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.42, drifting down 4.0%.
  • LiveVox Hldgs (NASDAQ:LVOX) shares hit a yearly low of $7.56. The stock was down 2.55% on the session.
  • Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.10 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.68%.
  • Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.62 and moving down 0.31%.
  • Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) shares set a new yearly low of $13.52 this morning. The stock was up 1.2% on the session.
  • PropTech Investment (NASDAQ:PTIC) shares were down 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.67.
  • Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.01%.
  • HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) stock drifted down 7.94% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.56.
  • Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.92 on Wednesday. The stock was down 10.77% for the day.
  • OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.61 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.69% for the day.
  • Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.32. The stock traded up 1.49%.
  • Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.20 on Wednesday, moving down 3.34%.
  • Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) shares were down 5.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.70.
  • Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) stock hit $8.87 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.74%.
  • Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.94 and moving down 5.05%.
  • Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) shares fell to $3.89 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.75%.
  • Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.28. The stock was down 11.42% on the session.
  • Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) shares set a new yearly low of $2.86 this morning. The stock was down 10.91% on the session.

 

