24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) shares rose 36.9% to $3.86 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 3% on Monday.
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) shares rose 26% to $1.55 in pre-market trading after declining over 3% on Monday.
- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) rose 19.9% to $14.69 in pre-market trading after climbing 11% on Monday.
- Orbital Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: OEG) rose 13.5% to $4.63 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Monday.
- T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares rose 11.7% to $1.15 in pre-market trading. T2 Biosystems said it issued inducement awards to eleven new employees.
- PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: PLXP) shares rose 11% to $18.85 in pre-market trading after the company said its VAZALORE will launch in over 8,000 Walgreens stores nationwide in August.
- Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO) rose 11% to $1.92 in pre-market trading.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) shares rose 8.5% to $6.93 in pre-market trading. Aehr Test Systems shares jumped around 88% on Monday after the company announced it received a $10.8 million order for production test and burn-in of silicon carbide power for semiconductors for electric vehicles.
- ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ: CFMS) rose 7.7% to $1.26 in pre-market trading. The company recently announced settlement of Wright Medical patent litigation.
- Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares rose 6.9% to $1.55 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Monday. Napo EU S.p.A., Jaguar Health's Italian subsidiary, and Dragon SPAC S.p.A. reported closing of 8,830,000 euros Dragon SPAC financing.
- Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE: WPG) rose 6.7% to $1.92 in pre-market trading after dropping over 6% on Monday.
- SeaChange International Inc (NYSE: SEAC) rose 6.7% to $1.12 in pre-market trading.
- Support.com, Inc (NASDAQ: SPRT) shares rose 5.9% to $4.65 in pre-market trading following a 10% surge in the previous session.
- IBM (NYSE: IBM) rose 3.8% to $143.20 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday.
Losers
- Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) fell 68.3% to $2.44 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received an FDA letter regarding the NDA for tenapanor indicating deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time.
- SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) fell 39.8% to $10.18 in pre-market trading. SolarWinds is expected to report Q2 earnings on August 3.
- Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: BBI) fell 15.4% to $0.62 in pre-market trading after the company increased its earlier announced bought deal offering of common stock to $7.0 million.
- Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ: AHPI) fell 12.9% to $7.25 in pre-market trading after surging around 44% on Monday.
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares fell 10% to $5.12 in pre-market trading after jumping over 38% on Monday.
- Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) shares fell 8.4% to $3.26 in pre-market trading. Highway Holdings recently said it swung to a loss in the fourth quarter.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: OXBR) fell 6.6% to $3.25 in pre-market trading. Oxbridge Re Holdings recently launched a SPAC which it will be a major investor in.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares fell 6% to $1.56 in pre-market trading after tumbling around 22% on Monday.
- PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) fell 5.7% to $156.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued weak earnings forecast for FY21.
- Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares fell 5.3% to $4.17 in pre-market trading after gaining around 12% on Monday.
