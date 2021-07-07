25 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT) shares rose 50.9% to $20.00 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive top-line results of confirmatory pharmacokinetic study for OPNT003, nasal nalmefene, a novel investigational treatment for opioid overdose.
- Data Storage Corp (NASDAQ: DTST) shares rose 50.6% to $10.98 in pre-market trading. Data Storage shares jumped over 24% on Tuesday on above-average volume.
- OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ: ONCS) shares rose 37.6% to $3.84 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into a Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with Merck to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's TAVO with Merck's KEYTRUDA in a Phase 3 study.
- Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PPIH) rose 31.2% to $9.00 in pre-market trading.
- Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) shares rose 25.5% to $39.59 in pre-market trading. Pop Culture Group shares dropped over 40% on Tuesday on continued post-IPO volatility.
- Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) rose 23.8% to $1.87 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received forgiveness of $1,768,762 of loan proceeds previously received under the Paycheck Protection Program.
- Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: SQBG) rose 18.4% to $20.11 in pre-market trading. Sequential Brands gained 8% on Tuesday on above-average volume.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: YGMZ) shares rose 14.9% to $5.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into a non-binding MOU to acquire CheYi Network.
- Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) rose 11.9% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after jumping over 42% on Tuesday.
- Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) rose 11.1% to $9.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong preliminary results for its second quarter. The company said it sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings between $0.22 and $0.23 per share, versus analysts’ estimates of $0.11 per share. Immersion also expects 90% year-over-year growth in its revenue.
- Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ: OSAT) shares rose 10.2% to $9.26 in pre-market trading. Orbsat shares climbed 54% on Tuesday on abnormally-high volume.
- Grove Inc (NASDAQ: GRVI) rose 8.7% to $6.39 in pre-market trading. Grove recently announced the launch of Qubes, a plant-based vitamin gummy brand.
- Weidai Ltd (NYSE: WEI) rose 8.5% to $1.66 in pre-market trading.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) rose 7.7% to $5.30 in pre-market trading after surging 12% on Tuesday.
- Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) rose 6.7% to $6.07 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Tuesday.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd(NYSE: JKS) shares rose 5.5% to $57.35 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Tuesday.
Losers
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) fell 9.7% to $6.37 in pre-market trading. BSQUARE shares jumped 77% on Tuesday on abnormally-high volume.
- Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares fell 9.7% to $11.05 in pre-market trading after jumping 36% on Tuesday. The company recently announced its partner network won more than 20 site search licenses this quarter for Celebros and HawkSearch.
- Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) shares fell 8.3% to $3.20 in pre-market trading after climbing over 37% on Tuesday.
- Amesite Inc (NASDAQ: AMST) shares fell 7.4% to $2.64 in pre-market trading after jumping around 20% on Tuesday.
- Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: STAF) fell 7.4% to $4.44 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Tuesday.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PBTS) fell 7.2% to $2.83 in pre-market trading after surging around 70% on Tuesday.
- Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE: MBT) fell 7% to $8.81 in pre-market trading.
- Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ODT) fell 6.4% to $3.52 in pre-market trading. Odonate Therapeutics shares rose 8% on Tuesday following 13G from Ikarian Capital showing a 5.2% stake in the company.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) fell 6.1% to $1.23 in pre-market trading after jumping 26% on Tuesday.
