28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) rose 41.6% to $3.54 in pre-market trading after jumping over 57% on Wednesday.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) rose 29.2% to $14.88 in pre-market trading. Workhorse Group shares surged around 20% on Wednesday amid strength in EV names as well as retail investor interest in high-short interest stocks.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) rose 24.1% to $18.92 in pre-market trading amid a retail investor-led frenzy. The company’s stock also jumped 32% on Wednesday.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 19.5% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after e-commerce giant Amazon.com said it supports the federal legalization of marijuana and will drop marijuana-testing requirements for some of its workers.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares rose 17.2% to $0.96 in pre-market trading. Naked Brand shares surged 29% on Wednesday amid recent renewed retail investor interest in the stock.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) rose 14.7% to $5.70 in pre-market trading after adding 6% on Wednesday.
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) rose 14% to $9.96 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Wednesday.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) shares rose 13.5% to $5.05 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Wednesday.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 13.1% to $70.70 in pre-market trading. AMC Entertainment shares soared higher by over 95% on Wednesday amid renewed interest from retail investors. The company announced Tuesday that it raised $230.5 million in new equity from Mudrick Capital.
- Elastic NV (NYSE: ESTC) rose 12.8% to $133.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong sales guidance.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) rose 11.3% to $9.05 in pre-market trading.
- 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED) shares rose 10.8% to $2.55 in pre-market trading. Sabby recently disclosed a 11% passive stake in 1847 Goedeker.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 10.5% to $21.00 in pre-market trading. Tilray shares climbed 12% on Wednesday amid high retail-investor interest in the Canada-based cannabis company.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) rose 8% to $1.90 in pre-market trading.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) rose 6% to $1.41 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5%
- on Wednesday.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) rose 6% to $1.23 in pre-market trading after dropping 28% on Wednesday.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) rose 5.1% to $11.99 in pre-market trading. Urban One shares jumped 33% on Wednesday amid investor anticipation of Juneteenth, during which the stock saw a run up last year.
Losers
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 9.2% to $11.89 in pre-market trading after jumping over 17% on Wednesday.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) shares fell 9.1% to $1.61 in pre-market trading. Stealth BioTherapeutics shares surged 22% on Wednesday after the company announced it received orphan drug designation from the European Medicines Agency for elamipretide for the treatment of Barth syndrome.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) fell 8.2% to $7.44 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Wednesday.
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) fell 7.8% to $0.8118 in pre-market trading.
- C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) shares fell 7.7% to $70.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported a loss for its fourth quarter.
- Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (NYSE: PINE) fell 7.5% to $18.24 in pre-market trading after the company announced a public offering of 2.5 million shares of common stock.
- FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares fell 5.8% to $21.22 in pre-market trading after the company announced the sale of FIreEye Products business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 billion.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 5.7% to $8.92 in pre-market trading. The company recently announced it's on track to submit its Emergency Use Authorization application to the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate COVAXIN.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) fell 5.7% to $6.51 in pre-market trading. Lizhi shares fell over 8% on Wednesday after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Syneos Health Inc (NYSE: SYNH) shares fell 3.8% to $82.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported a roughly 10.85 million share common stock offering via affiliates of Thomas H. Lee Partners.
- Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares fell 3.1% to $120.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
