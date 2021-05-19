Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday morning, 19 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Significant Points:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ:CLEU) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 14.44% to reach its 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $75.89 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.13%.

(NYSE:TAL) shares fell to $44.13 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.6%. Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE:DNB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.17. The stock was down 1.84% on the session.

(NYSE:YSG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 10.79%. Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) shares moved down 3.4% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $73.32, drifting down 3.4%.

(NASDAQ:FIZZ) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $43.80 and moving down 1.38%. Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $22.75 and moving down 14.44%.

(NASDAQ:EAR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $31.52 and moving down 2.92%. Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.52. The stock traded down 1.52%.

(NYSE:BEDU) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.04 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.22% for the day. Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.43. The stock traded down 1.96%.

(NYSE:COE) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.54 on Wednesday, moving up 0.33%. Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.76 on Wednesday. The stock was down 10.62% for the day.

(NYSE:HRTG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.20. The stock was down 1.54% on the session. Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares hit a yearly low of $2.25. The stock was down 4.88% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PROG) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.11 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.36%. Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) shares moved down 3.09% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.51, drifting down 3.09%.

(NASDAQ:LYRA) stock hit a yearly low of $7.11. The stock was down 0.41% for the day. China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.14. Shares traded down 2.12%.

Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.