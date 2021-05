Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 24 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Mentions:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP).

(NYSE:CP). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) stock set a new 52-week low of $80.50 on Friday, moving down 79.8%.

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.