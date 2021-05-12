Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
During the morning session on Wednesday, 21 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Significant Points:
- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 33.11% to reach its new 52-week low.
The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:
- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP) shares moved down 0.57% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $35.41, drifting down 0.57%.
- Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) shares set a new yearly low of $52.15 this morning. The stock was down 1.96% on the session.
- Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.22 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 33.11%.
- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $36.90. Shares traded down 0.86%.
- PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) shares hit a yearly low of $26.38. The stock was down 2.93% on the session.
- Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $9.28. Shares traded down 1.79%.
- Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) stock hit a yearly low of $20.70. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.
- Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) stock set a new 52-week low of $22.59 on Wednesday, moving down 10.25%.
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $28.46 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.8%.
- Bridgetown Holdings (NASDAQ:BTWN) stock drifted down 0.3% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.95.
- Ribbit LEAP (NYSE:LEAP) shares moved down 0.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.20, drifting down 0.48%.
- Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) shares fell to $4.45 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.68%.
- NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) stock hit a yearly low of $12.10. The stock was down 2.38% for the day.
- Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) stock hit a yearly low of $8.52. The stock was down 0.47% for the day.
- PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.91 on Wednesday morning, moving down 13.21%.
- InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) shares set a new yearly low of $3.06 this morning. The stock was down 5.19% on the session.
- Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) shares set a new yearly low of $8.00 this morning. The stock was up 3.71% on the session.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) shares set a new yearly low of $1.70 this morning. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.
- China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.77. The stock was down 19.05% on the session.
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.66 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.78%.
- Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.20. The stock traded down 0.61%.
Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.
Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas