15 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also announced a $50 billion Class C Capital Stock buyback.
- Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates.
- Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- CyberOptics (NASDAQ: CYBE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also announced it received a new order valued at approximately $2.4 million for its mini LED inspection and metrology.
- Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Visa (NYSE: V) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below estimates.
- Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares are trading lower after the company provided an additional regulatory update on Biologics License Application for teplizumab for the delay or prevention of clinical type 1 diabetes in at-risk individuals.
- BioVie (NASDAQ: BIVI) shares are trading higher after the company announced it acquired biopharma assets from privately held NeurMedix.
- Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas