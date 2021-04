Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

During Monday's morning trading, 29 companies set new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

(NASDAQ:ASND) is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

(NASDAQ:ASND) shares set a new 52-week low of $119.45. The stock traded down 0.66%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) stock set a new 52-week low of $40.07 on Monday, moving down 1.18%.

(NYSE:FSR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.63. The stock was down 1.67% on the session. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.90 on Monday, moving down 7.78%.

(NYSE:HYLN) shares set a new yearly low of $8.62 this morning. The stock was down 0.1% on the session. Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.52 on Monday morning, moving down 0.22%.

(NASDAQ:FDMT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.90. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares hit a yearly low of $9.44. The stock was down 1.34% on the session.

(NYSE:VGAC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $9.92. Shares traded down 0.42%. Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) stock hit a yearly low of $16.00. The stock was down 1.64% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AVRO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $10.08. Shares traded down 0.39%. Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) shares moved down 2.96% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.11, drifting down 2.96%.

(NASDAQ:FIXX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $6.51 and moving down 3.52%. Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) shares hit a yearly low of $8.20. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.

(NASDAQ:QH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.91 on Monday morning, moving down 2.06%. GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) stock drifted down 1.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.62.

(NASDAQ:HLXA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.08. The stock was down 1.08% on the session. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) stock hit $6.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.97%.

(NASDAQ:CNCE) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.23 on Monday, moving down 1.81%. NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) stock hit $5.87 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.31%.

(NASDAQ:GLG) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.33 on Monday. The stock was up 0.74% for the day. Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) shares fell to $2.72 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.25%.

(NASDAQ:IMRA) shares were down 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.71. Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.34 on Monday. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FNHC) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.26. The stock traded down 1.78%. Nuzee (NASDAQ:NUZE) shares hit a yearly low of $3.30. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.

(NASDAQ:OCUP) shares fell to $4.36 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.04%. InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) shares set a new yearly low of $2.75 this morning. The stock was down 4.68% on the session.

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.