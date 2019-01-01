QQQ
Range
12.51 - 13.09
Vol / Avg.
11.6K/6.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.06 - 17.5
Mkt Cap
18.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.09
P/E
-
EPS
-0.55
Shares
1.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Gyrodyne LLC is a limited liability company operating in the United States. The firm leases and manages diverse commercial properties such as medical office and industrial properties. The properties owned by the company include Cortlandt Manor, Flowerfield, Port Jefferson and the Grove.

Gyrodyne Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Gyrodyne (GYRO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gyrodyne (NASDAQ: GYRO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gyrodyne's (GYRO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Gyrodyne (GYRO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gyrodyne

Q

Current Stock Price for Gyrodyne (GYRO)?

A

The stock price for Gyrodyne (NASDAQ: GYRO) is $12.74 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gyrodyne (GYRO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 7, 2017 to stockholders of record on June 23, 2017.

Q

When is Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) reporting earnings?

A

Gyrodyne does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gyrodyne (GYRO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gyrodyne.

Q

What sector and industry does Gyrodyne (GYRO) operate in?

A

Gyrodyne is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.