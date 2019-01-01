|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Gyrodyne (NASDAQ: GYRO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Gyrodyne’s space includes: FRP Holdings (NASDAQ:FRPH), IRSA Inversiones y (NYSE:IRS), Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP), Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) and J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS).
There is no analysis for Gyrodyne
The stock price for Gyrodyne (NASDAQ: GYRO) is $12.74 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 7, 2017 to stockholders of record on June 23, 2017.
Gyrodyne does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Gyrodyne.
Gyrodyne is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.