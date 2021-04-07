The Nasdaq Eked Out A Win Today. Here's Why.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) finished slightly higher Wednesday, with the index seeing gains of 0.24% and closing at $331.62.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The leaders for the Nasdaq were in large part from the major tech and e-commerce names Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Meanwhile, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) were among the top losers in the QQQ.

Tesla shares were trading lower Wednesday on reports the company is delaying deliveries of new Model S and Model X electric vehicles.

In terms of the other major indices, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) finished slightly higher by 0.12% at $406.59. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished flat at $334.37.

