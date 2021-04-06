 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

If You Invested $1,000 In Microsoft Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 06, 2021 6:16pm   Comments
Share:
If You Invested $1,000 In Microsoft Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 66.3%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way.

Microsoft’s Pandemic Run: One company that has been a solid investment in the last year has been professional software and cloud services giant Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Fortunately for Microsoft investors, the COVID-19 pandemic actually boosted demand for Microsoft’s cloud services, remote work professional software and video game hardware and services.

In fact, Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.6% in 2020 to $143 billion, and its net income was up 12.8% to $44.2 billion. In the most recent quarter, Microsoft reported 50% Azure cloud services revenue growth.

At the beginning of 2020, Microsoft shares were trading at around $159. By the beginning of March, the stock was up to $165 despite news of the coronavirus spreading in China prompting concerns about a U.S. pandemic.

Microsoft ultimately bottomed at $132.52 during the pandemic-driven March sell-off.

Fortunately for Microsoft investors, the dip did not last long. By June, Microsoft shares were back at new all-time highs above $190.

Unfortunately, while the rest of the market was making new highs in the second half of 2020, Microsoft was trading mostly sideways in a wide range of around $200 to around $230, though with a high of $232.86 in September.

Related Link: If You Invested $1,000 In Amazon Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Microsoft In 2021, Beyond: Microsoft finally broke out to new highs in January 2021 and eventually made it as high as $249.96 in early April before pulling back to around $249.

While Microsoft’s valuation is currently historically high, it’s facing intense competition on all fronts and big tech companies are currently facing intense regulatory scrutiny. However, Microsoft is well-positioned in several of the biggest secular growth markets in tech. The company also has tremendously deep pockets to invest in innovation and can continue to find ways to put up impressive growth numbers quarter after quarter.

Microsoft investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated a decent return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Microsoft stock bought on April 6, 2020, would be worth about $1,636 today, assuming reinvested dividends.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Microsoft to continue making new all-time highs in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 30 analysts covering the stock is $280, suggesting a 12.5% upside from current levels.

(Photo: Coolcaesar via Wiki Commons)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Microsoft Digs At Apple's iPad Pro Again, Promotes Surface Pro 7 As 'Still The Better Choice'
This Day In Market History: S&P 500 Index Overhauled To Market Cap-Weighted Structure
Clubhouse Pilots Payments Feature For Creators As Rivals Close-in, And It Will Take No Cut
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Analyzing Microsoft's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cloud Computer softwareEducation Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com