35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) climbed 98.4% to $27.75 after the company reported topline data from Phase 3 study evaluating its lead drug candidate, lenzilumab, in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) jumped 83.9% to $7.48. Universe Pharmaceuticals, last week, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) rose 43.2% to $51.37 after its merging partner NeuroRx announced ZYESAMI met the primary endpoint of its Phase 2b/3 clinical trial and also demonstrated a meaningful benefit in survival from critical COVID-19..
- China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CPHI) shares gained 38.2% to $1.15 after the company reported a narrower FY20 loss late Friday.
- Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) rose 33.8% to $20.75 after climbing more than 287% on Friday. The company, on Thursday, priced its 750,000 unit offering at $8 per unit.
- Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ: CYAN) gained 33.4% to $4.23.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) surged 26% to $16.70 after Carlyle Aviation said it would acquire the company for $17.05 per share.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) gained 18.4% to $7.08. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt inked an agreement to divest its consumer publishing business, HMH Books & Media, to News Corp division HarperCollins Publishers for $349 million cash.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) surged 17.5% to $15.58. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment recently announced it signed a Non-Fungible Token partnership with Dolphin Entertainment.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) surged 16% to $17.67. WISeKey and Jean-Claude Biver announced first NFT auction of a luxury watch.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) surged 14.3% to $39.17.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) rose 14% to $5.86. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment recently announced it signed a Non-Fungible Token partnership with Dolphin Entertainment.
- EDAP TMS S.A. (NYSE: EDAP) gained 14% to $9.29.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) gained 13.1% to $4.92. KBS Fashion Group, the operator of Luxventure, said it closed cross-border payment with Hainan New Generation Technology.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 10.5% to $19.22 after declining over 4% on Friday.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) rose 9.3% to $2.0001.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) rose 8.4% to $3.40.
Losers
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares dipped 31.5% to $8.49 after the company's Phase 2/3 trial evaluating armioclomol for treatment of inclusion body myositis did not meet its primary and secondary endpoints.
- Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) fell 30.7% to $1.5111. Millendo Therapeutics agreed to merge with privately-held Tempest Therapeutics Inc in an all-stock transaction.
- Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) dropped 30% to $15.27.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) fell 29.5% to $16.73 after the company reported interim data from the ongoing Phase 1b trial, evaluating CDX-0159 in patients with antihistamine refractory cold contact urticaria (ColdU) and symptomatic dermographism (SD), the two most common forms of chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU).
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) fell 24.2% to $9.60 after jumping 167% on Friday.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) fell 21.7% to $0.9000 after the company reported financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX) dropped 19% to $10.41 after the company reported FY20 results.
- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) fell 13.8% to $27.58. Ikena Oncology surged 100% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) fell 15.7% to $4.1650 after climbing 29% on Friday.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) fell 15.3% to $5.25 after dipping 20% on Friday.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) dropped 14.2% to $4.78.
- Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NMR) fell 13.6% to $5.71 after the bank said it face the potential loss of billions of dollars due to a hedge fund's default on margin calls late last week.
- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: FEDU) fell 12.2% to $1.58 after climbing over 34% on Friday.
- Qudian Inc.. (NYSE: QD) shares fell 12% to $1.9801 after reporting Q4 results.
- Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) fell 11.9% to $11.34 after the bank said it face the potential loss of billions of dollars due to a hedge fund's default on margin calls late last week.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) dipped 11.9% to $34.38. Citigroup upgraded GSX Techedu from Sell to Buy and lowered the price target from $66 to $56.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc.(NASDAQ: LIVX) fell 11.8% to $4.9120. LiveXLive Media, on Friday, said it will launch Non-Fungible Tokens content division based on its global IP and deep roster of talent and mega events.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) fell 10.6% to $4.9120 after climbing 24% on Friday.
