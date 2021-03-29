 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 12:00pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) climbed 98.4% to $27.75 after the company reported topline data from Phase 3 study evaluating its lead drug candidate, lenzilumab, in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
  • Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) jumped 83.9% to $7.48. Universe Pharmaceuticals, last week, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
  • Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) rose 43.2% to $51.37 after its merging partner NeuroRx announced ZYESAMI met the primary endpoint of its Phase 2b/3 clinical trial and also demonstrated a meaningful benefit in survival from critical COVID-19..
  • China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CPHI) shares gained 38.2% to $1.15 after the company reported a narrower FY20 loss late Friday.
  • Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) rose 33.8% to $20.75 after climbing more than 287% on Friday. The company, on Thursday, priced its 750,000 unit offering at $8 per unit.
  • Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ: CYAN) gained 33.4% to $4.23.
  • Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) surged 26% to $16.70 after Carlyle Aviation said it would acquire the company for $17.05 per share.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) gained 18.4% to $7.08. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt inked an agreement to divest its consumer publishing business, HMH Books & Media, to News Corp division HarperCollins Publishers for $349 million cash.
  • Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) surged 17.5% to $15.58. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment recently announced it signed a Non-Fungible Token partnership with Dolphin Entertainment.
  • WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) surged 16% to $17.67. WISeKey and Jean-Claude Biver announced first NFT auction of a luxury watch.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) surged 14.3% to $39.17.
  • Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) rose 14% to $5.86. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment recently announced it signed a Non-Fungible Token partnership with Dolphin Entertainment.
  • EDAP TMS S.A. (NYSE: EDAP) gained 14% to $9.29.
  • KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) gained 13.1% to $4.92. KBS Fashion Group, the operator of Luxventure, said it closed cross-border payment with Hainan New Generation Technology.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 10.5% to $19.22 after declining over 4% on Friday.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) rose 9.3% to $2.0001.
  • Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) rose 8.4% to $3.40.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares dipped 31.5% to $8.49 after the company's Phase 2/3 trial evaluating armioclomol for treatment of inclusion body myositis did not meet its primary and secondary endpoints.
  • Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) fell 30.7% to $1.5111. Millendo Therapeutics agreed to merge with privately-held Tempest Therapeutics Inc in an all-stock transaction.
  • Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR) dropped 30% to $15.27.
  • Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) fell 29.5% to $16.73 after the company reported interim data from the ongoing Phase 1b trial, evaluating CDX-0159 in patients with antihistamine refractory cold contact urticaria (ColdU) and symptomatic dermographism (SD), the two most common forms of chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU).
  • Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) fell 24.2% to $9.60 after jumping 167% on Friday.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) fell 21.7% to $0.9000 after the company reported financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
  • F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX) dropped 19% to $10.41 after the company reported FY20 results.
  • Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) fell 13.8% to $27.58. Ikena Oncology surged 100% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $16 per share.
  • China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) fell 15.7% to $4.1650 after climbing 29% on Friday.
  • HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) fell 15.3% to $5.25 after dipping 20% on Friday.
  • LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) dropped 14.2% to $4.78.
  • Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NMR) fell 13.6% to $5.71 after the bank said it face the potential loss of billions of dollars due to a hedge fund's default on margin calls late last week.
  • Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: FEDU) fell 12.2% to $1.58 after climbing over 34% on Friday.
  • Qudian Inc.. (NYSE: QD) shares fell 12% to $1.9801 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) fell 11.9% to $11.34 after the bank said it face the potential loss of billions of dollars due to a hedge fund's default on margin calls late last week.
  • GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) dipped 11.9% to $34.38. Citigroup upgraded GSX Techedu from Sell to Buy and lowered the price target from $66 to $56.
  • LiveXLive Media, Inc.(NASDAQ: LIVX) fell 11.8% to $4.9120. LiveXLive Media, on Friday, said it will launch Non-Fungible Tokens content division based on its global IP and deep roster of talent and mega events.
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) fell 10.6% to $4.9120 after climbing 24% on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BRPA + AACG)

What's Going On With BRPA Stock And X Stock Today?
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
32 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
63 Biggest Movers From Friday
Earnings Scheduled For March 29, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com